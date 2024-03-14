Watching a piece of intricate cinema like Dune: Part 2, I always think to myself: "Man, I wonder how they pulled all of this off?" As an editor, it's always a fun thought experiment to meta game cuts and how certain decisions were made for the story.

While timelines are more of a visual art piece of the complexities of editing than actual insight, they're always fun to check out and look at. And, if anything, they give a breakneck appreciation of all the work that goes into a cut for any film—especially on the caliber of a Denis Villenueve directed blockbuster.

Below, feast your eyes on the Avid Media Composer timeline Dune: Part 2. As you will see, there are lots of layers. Let us know in the comments if you have any questions on why or how a timeline is composed. We hope to explore editing more in the future (amen).