Ah yes, another great opportunity to continue the debate as to what makes something “cinematic” or not. While the literal definition is merely something “related to motion pictures,” this term has taken on a new meaning in the professional video world, mostly meaning “having that celluloid look.”

When most projects are shot digital these days, everyone is still chasing that cinematic look. One way in which many filmmakers and video editors find, or create, this filmic look is by using different effects, filters and plugins in their editing and color grading process.

One of the best tools for color grading is the FilmConvert Nitrate tool, which itself is an add-on plugin available for Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve. So, it’s with great fanfare that we’re excited to share the news that FilmConvert has announced that they’re adding a new Halation add-on effect to their bundle.

Let’s take a look at this Halation effect and explore how it can add glow, soften your image, and help make your videos that much more cinematic.

FilmConvert Nitrate Developed with the mission of giving power back to the filmmaker, FilmConvert Nitrate is a film emulation and grain suite that aims to give video editors and color graders the tools they need to create that beautiful and classic look of film in their projects. Designed as an add-on plugin for the aforementioned video editing platforms like Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro and Resolve, the app offers several dedicated camera packs for every major camera brand, helping users deliver professional video that deserves to be shown on the big screen in just a few clicks. With these camera profile packs in particular, FilmConvert Nitrate offers some of the most precise picture profiles available. The camera packs are helpful, too, with their accurate data for each picture style, which allows for any film stock looks or effects to be best tailored for each camera’s footage.

The New Halation Effect Now, this new Halation effect is just the latest add-on for the FilmConvert Nitrate plugin. If you’ve seen the effect before, Halation is often used to help provide a subtle and natural glow to your image, as you would see with celluloid film. There’s a notable red glow that can be seen around bright light sources, and when cranked up the Halation effect can also be used to help create an ethereal, hazy look which can be great for 80s-inspired dreamscapes or romantic looks. As with all FilmConvert Nitrate effects, this Halation one will include all of the usual parameters for controlling elements of the effect like strength, sensitivity, softness and hue. The effect will also offer some more advanced settings to allow for control over the halation effect itself. A look at the halation effect in action Credit: FilmConvert