For many editors, grabbing specific sound bites matters to their projects. But what happens if those bites are on YouTube?

Well, then you're going to need a great YouTube to MP3 converter. And they're not as easy to find. Especially the free ones. There are all sorts of things to worry about, like malware infecting your system and then just a crappy conversion as well. There are some with limits to conversions as well, and that can be annoying.

Today we're going to go over the best YouTube to MP3 conversions that we could find. We'll look at free options, paid, and limited options and discuss which we think are worth using. We'll also look at a bunch of other YouTube downloaders to see what meets your needs.

From making ringtones to supercutting trailers, there's a solution for all of your questions and more. Let's dig into this together.

25+ Best YouTube to MP3 Converters for 2024 (with Free Options!)

In order to assess the best YT converters, we had to talk to people who use them every day—editors. After taking an informal poll among industry friends and colleagues, we pulled out some of the most common ones people use. This first batch includes paid and limited options. After that, we will get into free YouTube to MP3 converters.

I honestly think many of these have the same pros and cons. So I put them in the order I use them. They all work for Mac and Windows.

Remember, don't download copywritten content, and always use a VPN to protect yourself.

Top 16 Free YouTube to MP3 Converters

When it comes to free options for YouTube to MP3 converters, there are lots of great ones on the internet. While some have limits on the number of clips you can do, they all provide high speeds of return. There are some ads with some of them as well, but you pay nothing, so they have to get their money somehow.

The Legality of YouTube to MP3 Converters

Let's be real for a second—YouTube to MP3 converters operate in a bit of a gray area. If you are taking dialogue or music, you won't have the rights to use them on different videos or in a different context. But sometimes you might be taking something in the public domain, and that's okay.

But for the most part, YouTube to MP3 is not legal because the site is mostly copyrighted material. Still, parody law, or if you don't monetize the content, leaves you open to some free reign. When in doubt, ask a lawyer.

Summing Up the 25+ Best YouTube to MP3 Converters for 2024 (with Free Options!)

Which of these YT converters did you like the best? Do you have any we should add to the list? YouTube to MP3 downloaders are all over the internet, and we think these are the best for the kinds of work we know you want to do.

Let us know what you think in the comments.