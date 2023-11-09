Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, November 8th, the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA were able to reach a tentative agreement, effectively ending the actor's strike at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, November 9th.

We don't have any details on the new contract or its stipulations. Artificial intelligence was one of the last sticking points, along with residuals.

The deal will be sent to the union to vote on its ratification, but actors will be allowed to go back to work while that happens.

The strike began mid-July, when the AMPTP refused to return to the negotiating table after SAG extended negotiations. They came back to the table on October 2nd, and each side has been working since to get a deal.

The AMPTP threatened SAG with a final offer, but that had to be amended when SAG pointed out the movie studios wanted to own actors' image and likeness even after death.

We'll keep you updated when we have the details of the agreement.