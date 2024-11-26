While 2024 has undoubtedly been the year of AI first and foremost, it’s also quietly been a great year for audio as well. We’ve heard about some awesome new microphones and audio recording systems from the likes of Zoom and Sennheiser over the year which should help filmmakers—and, more often than not—content creators of all types level up their audio recording.

And while DJI might be usually thought of more as a drone video company, we’re excited to see that they’ve moved deeper into audio recording this year as well. The new DJI Mic Mini looks to be a continuation of a nice trend that should give content creators and filmmakers another nice option to consider for their various audio recording needs both in the air and on the ground.

Let’s take a look at this new DJI Mic Mini and explore how it might be right for you.

Introducing the DJI Mic Mini Designed with a compact, ultralight, and very versatile form factor, the new DJI Mic Mini offers a wide device compatibility range and should excel in audio recording for content creators, vloggers, live streamers, etc... However, the DJI Mic Mini could also be a solid option for those looking to upgrade their audio for their run-and-gun videography as well as the system can communicate to your DSLR/mirrorless camera or iOS/Android smartphone via wired or wireless connectivity. The Mic Mini can also record clear and reliable audio from an extended distance of 1,312 feet via a miniature clip-on omnidirectional mic/transmitter and can—as a tiny receiver—easily be mounted on your camera or plugged directly into the Lighting/USB port of a smartphone or laptop using the USB-C port or a separately available mobile phone adapter.

Wireless Drone Recording What’s perhaps the most interesting about the new Mic Mini is that it’s also wirelessly compatible with the DJI Neo drone using the DJI Fly app. Users can connect the Mic Mini to their smartphone's Bluetooth and open the DJI Fly app for audio recording and the app will automatically eliminate propeller noise and merge the recorded audio with your footage. Similar to the DJI Mic 2, this Mic Mini will also feature both 2.4 GHz digital wireless and Bluetooth technology and allow users to connect the transmitters to their DJI Mimo app via iOS or Android device as well. The Mic Mini will also be compatible with a range of gimbals and action cams like the Osmo Pocket 3, Osmo Action 4, or Osmo Action 5 Pro camera. A 3.5mm TRS Camera Audio cable will also be included to help facilitate camera connection and synchronize the receiver's power with that of the camera for more flexibility.