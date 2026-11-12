Eventually, AI will come to everything and for all of us. Just as we’ve seen AI-powered tools, features, and workflows make their way to other major video editing platforms and countless other apps and models, AI is coming to Avid Media Composer too.

Avid has announced that its Ready to Play is here to bring AI-assisted creation, analysis, and transformation into Media Composer with the goal of helping editors keep the story moving while staying in control of every choice.

Here’s what you need to know.

Avid Ready to Play Avid is biting the bullet hard on this one, as the company has officially introduced a new creative AI experience for Media Composer, built with Google Gemini. This new Ready to Play series for Media Composer was previewed at IBC a few months ago with Ready to Edit, and now the company is ready to let editors choose to use AI-powered tools and features in their editing workflows. The goal here is to save time and make the lives of editors easier and more efficient, as the promise is that this new workflow will give editors practical, production-focused tools that will aim to help get them ready for the next creative decision.

New in Ready to Play Since this has been announced in the past and previewed before, Avid has rolled out some new updates for Ready to Play, which include the following features: Create Video: Keep the cut moving when the shot is not ready

Analyze Video: Turn selected footage into useful metadata

Modify Video: Explore a change without altering the original The main focus is here to give editors more deliberate controls where they can. According to the company, Ready to Play is not about handing the edit to AI. It is about giving editors more ways to test and visualize ideas while keeping every editorial decision in human hands. Credit: AVID