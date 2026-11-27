It's that time of year once again when savvy filmmakers and seasoned video professionals know that the best deals are ripe for the picking. If you're looking to invest in improving your gear and workflows for your next busy season, now is the time to pounce, and we have a smorgasbord of great savings opportunities.

Let's check out some of the best Black Friday deals for filmmakers available this year.

FEATURED DEAL — Lens Distortions Imagine a dream team of composers, sound designers, and colorists banded together to pre-make the cinematic assets you’re always searching for. That’s Lens Distortions® - a platform of original music and effects designed for filmmakers. With thematic albums, pre-built sound designs, and thoughtful touches like stems and SFX pairings, everything is designed to help you create cohesive audio tailored to your project. Many indie filmmakers have scored their entire film with Lens Distortions’ catalog. Their Freelance membership covers web distribution and film festivals and is on sale now! Save up to $200 until November 30th. No coupon code necessary; just click here to get access. Lens Distortions® - Music & SFX

FEATURED DEAL — Shamel Studio Film Scheduling & Budgeting. Without the Headaches. Meet Shamel Studio, the modern alternative to outdated production software. Built for producers, ADs, and UPMs, Shamel Studio makes creating shooting schedules and managing production budgets faster and less frustrating. Build professional stripboards, manage detailed budgets, and streamline your workflow with intuitive tools designed for today's productions. Plus, create call sheets and production reports, all in one seamless platform. Spend less time fighting your software and more time bringing your production to life. Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30% on any plan through December 6th! Get started at shamelstudio.com

FEATURED DEAL — Soundstripe Give your next cut a soundtrack that hits harder. Soundstripe brings filmmakers and editors music by real artists and sound effects built for storytelling. Find the right sound for your short film, client spot, or YouTube series, with licensing options to fit your project. 30% off annual Pro, Pro Plus, and Business plans with code NFS30PLAN .

with code . 30% off Digital, Expanded, and All Media single-use licenses with code NFS30TRACK. Offer ends December 8. Find your next track Offer ends December 8.

FEATURED DEAL — OWC Edit 8K RAW and ProRes straight off a drive that fits in your palm. The 1TB OWC Express 1M2 delivers up to 3,189MB/s on Apple silicon Macs and up to 3,836MB/s on USB4 PCs. It’s bus-powered, so one cable handles power and data on set or in the edit bay, and its aluminum heat-sink housing keeps speeds consistent through long offloads. It also works with Thunderbolt and USB-C machines, including iPad. When you outgrow 1.0TB, open it up and drop in a larger M.2 SSD. This Black Friday, get it for 15% off. Express 1M2 - 1TB SSD

FEATURED DEAL — Quilty Save 25% on Quilty for 3 Months (Plans from $39.99/mo) — Enter code NFSQUILTY at checkout through Dec 31, 2026. For Writers & Filmmakers: Get studio-grade script coverage, market comps, and packaging insights in under 60 minutes —and list scored projects on our Discovery Network for verified buyers.

Get studio-grade script coverage, market comps, and packaging insights in —and list scored projects on our for verified buyers. For Studios & Teams: Evaluate submissions and scout IP faster—or book an enterprise demo on the pricing page.

Evaluate submissions and scout IP faster—or book an enterprise demo on the pricing page. Your IP Stays Yours: Non-generative AI; scripts are encrypted and never train AI models. Get data-driven intelligence from script development through pre-production packaging— REDEEM CODE HERE

FEATURED DEAL — ShotDeck ShotDeck is the original library of cinematic imagery, featuring millions of searchable shots and clips from films, TV, music videos, and commercials. Use natural language search to describe the mood, setting, subject, or visual idea you’re looking for, then refine your results with dozens of technical filters. Save your favorite images into decks and share them with collaborators to bring your vision to life from pitch, to prep, to post. ShotDeck’s expanded clips library also puts cinematic references into motion, with tools to edit and download short clips. Use code NFS2026 for 25% off annual subscriptions now. ShotDeck

FEATURED DEAL — Topaz Labs Topaz Labs’ biggest sale of the year is live through December 2. New subscribers get $200 off their first year of the Studio Collection, which unlocks every Topaz app in one subscription, plus 15% off single apps. Already subscribe to one app? You can unlock all of them for just $99/yr. or filmmakers, the Filmmaker Pro Bundle is $300 off and includes the Pro version of every Topaz app, unlimited local rendering, and full commercial use. Upscale footage to 4K, clean up noise, and create smooth slow-mo in post. If your footage needs saving, now’s the time. Topaz Labs

FEATURED DEAL — TAMRON An ideal addition to any filmmaker’s kit, the TAMRON 28-75mm F/2.8 G2 for Sony E and Nikon Z full-frame mirrorless cameras combines exceptional optical performance, a constant F/2.8 aperture, and fast, quiet VXD autofocus in a compact, lightweight design. Compatibility with TAMRON Lens Utility™ (TLU) enables filmmakers to customize lens functions, program A-B Focus transitions, and fine-tune focus control for greater creative flexibility. Save up to $200 USD through January 3, 2027. After instant savings, the final price is $699 USD for Sony E ($200 savings) and $749 USD for Nikon Z ($100 savings). Save up to $200 on the TAMRON 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2

FEATURED DEAL — Adobe Pixel-perfect images. Iconic brand designs. Oscar-worthy films. Dream it up and make it real with 20+ apps, creative AI, and more in Creative Cloud Pro. And save big for the first year. Ends Dec 6. Terms apply. Save 55% or more on Creative Cloud Pro.

MTI FILM Black Friday at MTI FILM: CORTEX Dailies v7.0 now reads the slate for you, with AI slate and shot detection built in. Rent monthly for $245 (regularly $345) with code NFS-Discount, or save 40% on an annual license at $1,975 with code NFS-YEARLY. Offer ends December 30, 2026. Visit https://mtifilm.com/black-friday-cortex-dailies-specials/

Cinetech Cinetech is an AI-assisted preproduction platform for filmmakers, students, and production teams. Break down scripts, create storyboards and shot lists, build schedules, and keep everything connected with a project-aware assistant, so you can move from script to set faster without giving up creative control. Cinetech