When I was younger, I kept thinking that breaking into Hollywood was sort of a group effort. I was sure that after I sold a screenplay my old bosses would open their doors with jobs, director pals would be desperate to attach, my contacts would send my specs around, and my exec friends would hire only me.

In my mind, I was Lois Lane with a hot story, and all I needed was Superman to put me over the edge.

I think this is a pretty common delusion. Well, maybe not the Lois Lane part, for that, I blame too much Smallville. My wife and I are deep in a rewatch.

We know that it takes a village to make a movie, and like me, you probably have a group of people surrounding you rooting for you and your success.

But I'm here to tell you that no one is coming to save you.

There is no old boss who's going to make the introduction, no single friend that can launch you, no director you DM who will attach and make your dreams come true.

You are not Lois Lane. I'm not, either.

Let's unpack these idea.

Be the Hero of Your Own Story Smallville Warner Bros. Like I said above, you're not Lois Lane... but you are Superman. Yes, you read that right. You are the superhero, not the intrepid reporter. You're the one swooping in to change the world...albeit with your films and screenplays, and not super strength and the ability to fly (among other things). The hardest Hollywood truth I have had to come to terms with is that no one is going to come and save me. I'm going to have to save myself. That doesn't mean you cant rely on friends or bosses or networking to help you advance, it all matters. But when push comes to shove, and you're backed into a corner. The only way to get out of it is to start swinging. You can write the spec that launches you, make the short that gets people to believe, or whatever medium you choose you can rock. It is on you. Helping hands are nice, but we can't rely on them as a breaking in or staying relevant strategy. And even them, it's not about them swooping in, it needs yo be you reaching out and asking for very specific things. Be your own advocate and your own voice. I talk to so many young writers and directors who think someone needs to pluck them from obscurity so they can begin their careers. That's just not true. Nothing is holding you back except your willingness to work hard and to create new things to show people. Start with small budgets, write things you can shoot. then build from there. Get really good, get undeniable. Sure, to have a career in Hollywood a little luck is involved, too. But I am a firm believer in making your own luck. It was great to see Kal-El land on Earth, where he would have powers, and get two adoptive parents who taught him right and wrong. That guy still had to learn to fly on his own. And he didn't soar right away. Don't get complacent with your career and wait for an incoming call. Be the person making things and sending them out into the world, so you have a reason for those calls to come in. Stay relevant and stay creating new things. Keep putting yourself out there. Keep learning to fly. You're the hero of your story.

