It feels like, just a decade ago, there were a handful of Christmas movies you'd turn on every year and watch with your family or friends. But now, with Hallmark and Netflix cranking them out, there's never been more to choose from.

From heartwarming classics that remind us of the true spirit of the season to laugh-out-loud comedies that entertain the whole family, there's a wide range of films that have become beloved traditions for people around the world.

In this list, we'll explore some of the best Christmas movies of all time. Whether you're looking for a dose of nostalgia or a fresh take on the holiday spirit, these films have something special to offer.

So grab your favorite festive snack, cozy up by the fireplace, and let's dive into the magic of Christmas movies.

What Are the Best Christmas Movies of All Time? The best Christmas movies of all time can vary depending on personal preferences, but here are some classics and popular choices that I consider to be the best. It's a Wonderful Life(1946) - This heartwarming film directed by Frank Capra stars James Stewart as George Bailey, who learns the true meaning of life and the impact of his actions with the help of his guardian angel, Clarence. Home Alone (1990) - Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, this family comedy features Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a young boy who must defend his home from burglars when his family accidentally leaves him behind during Christmas vacation. A Christmas Story (1983) - This nostalgic comedy, based on the semi-autobiographical stories of Jean Shepherd, follows young Ralphie Parker's quest for a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. It's known for its iconic leg lamp and the line, "You'll shoot your eye out!" Elf (2003) - Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, this modern holiday classic tells the story of an overgrown elf who embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father. It's filled with humor and heart. The Polar Express (2004) - Based on the children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, this animated film follows a young boy's magical journey to the North Pole on a mysterious train. It's known for its stunning animation and heartfelt message. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) - In this classic, a man named Kris Kringle claims to be Santa Claus and goes on trial to prove his identity. It's a heartwarming story about belief and the Christmas spirit. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) - This comedy follows the Griswold family as they attempt to have a perfect Christmas, which predictably goes awry in hilarious ways. Chevy Chase stars as the bumbling Clark Griswold. Love Actually (2003) - This romantic comedy-drama weaves multiple love stories together in the weeks leading up to Christmas in London. It's a feel-good film with a large ensemble cast. Die Hard (1988) - While some debate whether it's truly a Christmas movie, this action-packed film starring Bruce Willis as John McClane takes place during a Christmas party at a Los Angeles skyscraper and has become a holiday favorite for many. The Santa Clause (1994) - Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin, a man who accidentally becomes Santa Claus after Santa falls off his roof. The film explores his transformation into the new Santa and his journey to accept his new role. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) - This classic stop-motion animated film tells the story of Rudolph, a reindeer with a glowing red nose who helps save Christmas by guiding Santa's sleigh through a storm. It's a heartwarming tale of acceptance and friendship. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) - Directed by Tim Burton, this unique stop-motion animated film follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he stumbles upon Christmas Town and decides to take over Christmas. It's a dark yet enchanting tale with memorable music. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) - This beloved animated special features the Peanuts gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas amid Charlie Brown's search for a meaningful holiday celebration. It's a classic that emphasizes the importance of simplicity and togetherness. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) - The Muppets take on Charles Dickens' classic tale, with Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit. It's a delightful adaptation with a touch of Muppet humor. White Christmas (1954) - Starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, this musical film follows two World War II veterans who team up with a singing sister act to save a failing Vermont inn. It's known for its memorable songs and festive atmosphere. Scrooged (1988) - Bill Murray plays a modern-day Scrooge in this comedic adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." The film provides a satirical take on the story, with Murray's character working in television. These are just a few of the best Christmas movies of all time, and there are many more to explore and enjoy during the holiday season. Different people have different favorites, so the best Christmas movie for you may depend on your personal taste and traditions.

A List of 100+ Christmas Movies It's a Wonderful Life (1946) Miracle on 34th Street (1947) White Christmas (1954) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) Scrooge (1970) The Snowman (1982) A Christmas Story (1983) Gremlins (1984) A Christmas Memory (1997) The Night They Saved Christmas (1984) The Bishop's Wife (1947) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) Die Hard (1988) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) Home Alone (1990) The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) The Nutcracker Prince (1990) The Santa Clause (1994) Mixed Nuts (1994) A Christmas Carol (1984) While You Were Sleeping (1995) Jingle All the Way (1996) The Preacher's Wife (1996) The Santa Clause 2 (2002) Eight Crazy Nights (2002) Love Actually (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) The Polar Express (2004) The Christmas Shoes (2002) A Christmas Carol: The Musical (2004) Surviving Christmas (2004) The Christmas Card (2006) The Nativity Story (2006) Deck the Halls (2006) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure (2003, TV Movie) Joyeux Noël (2005) The Ref (1994) Polar Express (2004) Christmas in Connecticut (1945) The Perfect Holiday (2007) A Christmas Tale (2008) One Magic Christmas (1985) The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) Fred Claus (2007) A Christmas Melody (2015) The Christmas Chronicles (2018) The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020) A Heavenly Christmas (2016) The Christmas Note (2015) A Season for Miracles (1999) Once Upon a Christmas (2000) A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) The Christmas Shepherd (2014) Christmas at Cartwright's (2014) Holiday Engagement (2011) The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) A Christmas Carol (1999) The Spirit of Christmas (2015) The Christmas Ornament (2013) The Night Before (2015) Krampus (2015) The Night They Saved Christmas (1984) Serendipity (2001) The Holiday (2006) The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) Christmas with the Kranks (2004) A Christmas Prince (2017) Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017) The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019) The Knight Before Christmas (2019) Let It Snow (2019) Noelle (2019) Klaus (2019, Animated) Holiday Rush (2019) Holiday in the Wild (2019) Holiday Date (2019) A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018) A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (2019) A Shoe Addict's Christmas (2018) A Nanny for Christmas (2010) Christmas Town (2008) The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009) Christmas in the Smokies (2015) The Christmas Trap (2017) A Christmas Star (2015) A Christmas Snow (2010) The Christmas Reunion (2015) Christmas in the Heartland (2017) A Snow White Christmas (1980) Christmas Town (2020, Hallmark) Christmas in Vienna (2020, Hallmark) Cranberry Christmas (2020, Hallmark) Christmas Waltz (2020) Operation Christmas Drop (2020) Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (2020) The Christmas House (2020) Happiest Season (2020) The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) The Princess Switch (2018) A California Christmas (2020) Holidate (2020)

These films remind us of the importance of family, love, generosity, and the joy of giving during the festive season.

So, as the holiday lights twinkle and the snow falls outside, remember that the magic of Christmas can always be found on the screen, bringing warmth and joy to your celebrations.

Merry Christmas, and happy watching!