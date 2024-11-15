War movies have a genre unto their own, and it feels like within that genre, each ear creates its own subgenre of film.

These subgenres take on their own lives and mythologies of their own. But there's none I love more than movies about World War II.

In my opinion, many of the best war movies of all time take place during WWII because it was a time with clear wrongs, rights, and we had an entire generation of characters who stepped up to stare down evil and demand victory for good.

Today, I wanted to go over the 25 best WWII movies, and give you a list of stuff you should check out.

Let's dive in.

Dissecting World War II Movies The Second World War was a tumultuous time in global history. You had the allied and axis powers squaring off in a battle that truly left like good versus evil. There have been so many movies made about the time period and the conflict, but when it comes to what I specifically define as WWII movies, I draw the line at movies that show men and women on the front lines. We need to see people battling the bad guys for it to really count. With that thinking, even though Oppenheimer takes place during WWII, I don't consider it a WWII movie. After I made all these grand rules in my brain for my subjective list, I started making a list of all the titles I loved within that subgenre. There were hundreds. But what are the best kinds of these movies?