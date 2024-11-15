The Top 25 World War II Movies of All Time
Which movies take us through the greatest generation's struggle?
War movies have a genre unto their own, and it feels like within that genre, each ear creates its own subgenre of film.
These subgenres take on their own lives and mythologies of their own. But there's none I love more than movies about World War II.
In my opinion, many of the best war movies of all time take place during WWII because it was a time with clear wrongs, rights, and we had an entire generation of characters who stepped up to stare down evil and demand victory for good.
Today, I wanted to go over the 25 best WWII movies, and give you a list of stuff you should check out.
Let's dive in.
Dissecting World War II Movies
The Second World War was a tumultuous time in global history. You had the allied and axis powers squaring off in a battle that truly left like good versus evil.
There have been so many movies made about the time period and the conflict, but when it comes to what I specifically define as WWII movies, I draw the line at movies that show men and women on the front lines.
We need to see people battling the bad guys for it to really count. With that thinking, even though Oppenheimer takes place during WWII, I don't consider it a WWII movie.
After I made all these grand rules in my brain for my subjective list, I started making a list of all the titles I loved within that subgenre.
There were hundreds.
But what are the best kinds of these movies?
What Are The Top 25 WWII Movies of All Time?
Like anyone nearing 40, I love a good World War II movie. From watching them on TNT when I was a kid, to sitting back in my living room and enjoying them now, they're always top of mind.
It was hard to pick my 25 favorites, but I did my best. If I left your favorite off, let me know in the comments.
These are not in any order, I just wanted to get them all down on paper.
Without further ado...
- The Best Years of Our Lives (1946): This film offers a poignant look at the challenges faced by veterans returning home after World War II, as they grapple with physical and emotional scars and try to reintegrate into a changed society.
- The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957): Set against the backdrop of the Burma Railway, this movie explores themes of duty, honor, and the complexities of war through the conflict between a British colonel and a Japanese camp commander.
- Casablanca (1942): A timeless classic, Casablanca blends romance, intrigue, and wartime drama as it follows a cynical American expatriate caught in a web of love, sacrifice, and resistance in Morocco.
- Das Boot (1981): Experience the claustrophobic tension and psychological strain of life aboard a German U-boat during World War II, as the crew faces constant danger and dwindling hope.
- Downfall (2004): This German-language film offers a chilling and intimate portrait of Adolf Hitler's final days in his Berlin bunker, capturing the chaos and despair of the collapsing Nazi regime.
- Dunkirk (2017): Christopher Nolan's masterful direction creates a visceral and immersive experience of the Dunkirk evacuation, capturing the scale and intensity of the operation while highlighting individual stories of survival.
- Grave of the Fireflies (1988): This animated masterpiece tells a poignant and heartbreaking story of two young orphans struggling to survive in Japan during the war, offering a powerful anti-war message.
- The Great Escape (1963): Based on a true story, this classic film celebrates resilience and ingenuity as a group of Allied POWs plan and execute a daring escape from a German prisoner-of-war camp.
- The Imitation Game (2014): This film tells the compelling story of Alan Turing, a brilliant mathematician who played a crucial role in breaking the German Enigma code, but faced persecution for his homosexuality.
- Inglourious Basterds (2009): Quentin Tarantino's signature style infuses this alternate history war film with dark humor and over-the-top violence as a group of Jewish-American soldiers embark on a mission of revenge against the Nazis.
- Letters From Iwo Jima (2006): Clint Eastwood's companion film to Flags of Our Fathers, this Japanese-language film presents the Battle of Iwo Jima from the perspective of the Japanese soldiers, humanizing the enemy and offering a nuanced look at the conflict.
- Life is Beautiful (1998): This Italian film tells a heartwarming and ultimately tragic story of a Jewish man who uses humor and imagination to protect his son from the horrors of a concentration camp.
- The Longest Day (1962): This epic war film recreates the D-Day invasion of Normandy on a grand scale, capturing the complexity and heroism of the operation from multiple perspectives.
- Patton (1970): This biographical film offers a complex portrait of General George S. Patton, a brilliant but controversial military leader, known for his aggressive tactics and volatile personality.
- Saving Private Ryan (1998): Steven Spielberg's powerful film depicts the brutal reality of war as a group of American soldiers embark on a perilous mission to rescue a paratrooper behind enemy lines.
- Schindler's List (1993): This black-and-white masterpiece tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust by employing them in his factory.
- The Thin Red Line (1998): Terrence Malick's philosophical war film explores the psychological and spiritual impact of combat on a group of American soldiers fighting in the Battle of Guadalcanal.
- 12 O'Clock High (1949): This film offers a gripping look at the challenges of leadership and the psychological toll of war on a bomber group in England during World War II.
- Stalag 17 (1953): Set in a German POW camp, this film combines suspense and dark humor as an American prisoner is suspected of being an informer, leading to a tense investigation and a daring escape attempt.
- The Pianist (2002): This biographical drama tells the harrowing story of Władysław Szpilman, a Polish Jewish pianist who struggles to survive the Holocaust in the Warsaw Ghetto, relying on his music and the kindness of strangers.
- The Dirty Dozen (1967): This action-packed war film follows a group of hardened criminals who are offered a chance at redemption by undertaking a dangerous mission behind enemy lines. Expect explosive action, gritty characters, and a morally ambiguous plot.
- Flags of Our Fathers (2006): Clint Eastwood directs this powerful film focusing on the American perspective of the Battle of Iwo Jima, exploring the experiences of the soldiers who raised the flag on Mount Suribachi and the impact of the iconic image on the war and those who fought it.
- Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970): This epic war film recreates the events leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, offering both American and Japanese perspectives on the historical event.
- Enemy at the Gates (2001): This film dramatizes the Battle of Stalingrad, focusing on the duel between a Russian sniper and a German sharpshooter amidst the urban warfare and devastating losses.
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016): This biographical war film tells the incredible true story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who served as a medic in the Pacific War and saved countless lives without carrying a weapon