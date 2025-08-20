From the time I was a young kid, I was obsessed with Jackie Chan. His moves and movies felt like magic to me, and even today, when I'm writing a fight scene or laying out some sort of battle, I feel like I'm channeling my inner Jackie.

Today, I wanted to go over ten of his films that I love and think are his best. They're my personal favorites, and they're the ones I go back to over and over.

Let's kick into action.

1. Police Story (1985) I have seen Jackie call this the best movie, so it has to be tops. Police Story is a relentless showcase of jaw-dropping stunts and intense choreography. The film's shopping mall finale, where Chan slides down a pole covered in exploding lights, is one of the most iconic sequences in action cinema history.

2. Drunken Master II (1994) Perhaps my favorite of all the movies, it has this touching father/son story at its center. Of course, it's also like the best kung fu movie ever, too. It features some of the most intricate and visually stunning fight scenes. And ends with Jackie literally dancing on hot coals to beat the bad guy.

3. Project A (1983) Project A is a perfect blend of comedy and action. The film is famous for its Buster Keaton-inspired clock tower fall, a stunt that Chan performed himself as an homage. But there are lots of other really cool choreographed fights in it.

4. Supercop (1992) Known as Police Story 3: Supercop in Hong Kong, this high-octane thriller pairs Chan with Michelle Yeoh for some really insane set pieces. The film is packed with breathtaking stunts, including Chan hanging from a rope ladder attached to a helicopter flying over Kuala Lumpur, and Michelle Yeoh's famous jumping onto a train with a motorcycle.

5. Rumble in the Bronx (1995) The film that officially launched Jackie Chan into mainstream American stardom, Rumble in the Bronx, is a wildly entertaining and action-packed ride, even if it never looks like the actual Bronx. Chan takes on a New York street gang with a mix of dazzling martial arts and some of the funniest gags. His attack with glass bottles and the eventual hideout fight scene have to be seen to be believed.

6. Who Am I? (1998) This movie is so hard to find anywhere, and I haven't seen it in 20 years, but it left an impression on me that will last forever. It has some of the best stunts ever on film. Chan plays an amnesiac commando trying to uncover his identity. The film is legendary for its final stunt, where Chan slides down the 21-story, steeply angled glass facade of the Willemswerf building in Rotterdam.

7. Wheels on Meals (1984) Jackie's collaboration with the "Three Brothers" Sammo Hung and Yuen Biao, Wheels on Meals is a delightful movie that uses all of their skills in both making you laugh and fighting. The climactic duel between Chan and Benny Urquidez is widely regarded as one of the best on-screen fights of all time.

8. Rush Hour (1998) This had to make the list. It shot Chan to superstardom in the United States. The movie thrives on the incredible chemistry between Chan and co-star Chris Tucker. And it masterfully blends Chan's signature action with Tucker's rapid-fire humor, creating a highly entertaining and rewatchable story.

9. Operation Condor (1991) This globetrotting adventure feels like Chan's version of an epic James Bond film, with a crazy car chase, a hilarious hotel fight, and a climactic battle in a wind tunnel that stands as one of his most inventive and impressive sequences ever put to film.

10. Shanghai Noon (2000) A charming and action-packed Western comedy, Shanghai Noon paired Chan with Owen Wilson. Again, Chan is great playing off a fast-talking American and subverting the tropes of Westerns with an East meets West theme.

Summing It All Up Like I said up top, there was a huge portion of my life totally consumed by Jackie Chan movies, and making this list was pretty hard for me. If you have ones you think I should have added, I want to hear about them.

Let me know what you think in the comments.