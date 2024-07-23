How to Build a VFX World for Your Short With a $700 Budget

Written By Matthew DeLisi



I’m just going to dive right in and say budgets have always been a sore subject for me. Whether it’s music videos, commercials, short films, or anything in between there never seems to be enough money to do exactly what's in your brain. Hilariously enough, it seems like that mindset never goes away. Hearing directors say they needed to get crafty with shots on their 20 million dollar feature feels like a wild statement. But, I’m sure in their shoes they are probably right and money just slips away no matter how big the budget.

On the other side of the coin, lack of resources leads to every great advancement in cinema history, and for pretty much all of human history. Now I’m no stranger to roughing it and forcing a circle through a square to get a shot done. To be honest, I actually thrive in DIY situations. That’s exactly why I wanted to make my latest short film, "Mr. Claw", and why I set out to prove how little you actually need to make a film and build a world around it.

And, as the title suggests, for around $700.

Let’s bring it back to 2019. I was still directing music videos and commercials full time. I kept pitching these wild concepts (a lot of sci-fi back then) and it was getting harder and harder to get these ideas to come to life. Like most young directors, we were just trying to make mini movies with every job we could get. VFX was often too costly for me so I decided to start spending all my free time on YouTube learning 3D. I didn't even have the software yet, but I saw the potential to bring my ideas to the screen. After some weeks of studying and learning, I had a friend help me build a PC, I installed Cinema4D and hit the ground running. I wasn’t known for VFX so I started incorporating a few shots at a time into my own music videos and I would make them for free just to prove that I had the chops to do it. From there, it started snowballing right up until COVID hit. When everything shut down, enough friends knew I was doing this 3D thing and I really got to cut my teeth over those next few years locked away grinding out VFX shots. Fast forward and I’ve now built a small VFX house called BRAINCHILD VFX and it’s my primary job. After all these years of constantly figuring out how to do something for nothing, I wanted to embrace that mentality with a flagship short film for the company to promote our work and showcase our aesthetic. I wrote "Mr. Claw" mainly because I wanted to bring this cosmic horror film to life, but also, because I wanted to show how you could build an entire world for under $700 with a couple friends and a few pieces of gear. To talk about "Mr. Claw" for a little, the premise for the film came as an iteration to my previous horror short, "I Don't Want to Go Home". That film was about running from your demons, and for this one I wanted to explore what it looked like to give into your demons. Obviously, things don't end well for our heroine. I would always advocate to fight the good fight, and that's the beauty of film; you can explore topics that seem a little dark or counterintuitive and see where your brain leads you.

Post for "Mr. Claw" Courtesy of Matthew DeLisi The initial idea for the concept came from scrolling on instagram years before. I found artist Jonni Tsay (@jonni0409) who has an anime, synthwave-inspired piece of a girl looking into a claw machine with a doll hanging there. I found it so intriguing. Originally I wanted to adapt a music video idea from it, but then I started asking myself what her story could be. I never want to copy anyone, so I changed the vibe entirely and created my landscapes and characters from scratch and built up an entire world around it. I feel like the claw machine is such a strong visual, and to place it in some crazy liminal setting really excited me. I really wanted to show that you don’t need much to create a high concept short film. Modern tools have made it so much more accessible and I wanted to see how far I could push this concept with a $700 budget and two (literally two) very talented friends. I knew the world where the claw machine exists couldn't be found in the real world. I’m sure with a real budget we could have made something in a studio (my plan for the hypothetical feature version) but for our purposes, I chose to shoot on green screen. This way I could really dial everything I wanted in. We did shoot the motel scenes on location in Nashville. My friend Warren Smythe has a small lot with a few different sets on it and it was a great way to get a bang for my buck. I think we only rented it for two or three hours to do all of the scenes. So we were moving quickly that day. I believe the entire shoot was eight hours long.

Concept art for "Mr. Claw" Courtesy of Matthew DeLisi In terms of gear I also wanted to prove you don't need anything crazy. My DP, John Spencer, lit the set and shot each scene beautifully. We shot the short on my eight-year-old FS7, which I still love and use all of the time. The lens is probably my favorite zoom lens ever, only second to the classic Angeniuex 20-120mm, but this one was an old Canon servo tv zoom I got for free out of a bin of lenses. For lighting, we used an Aputure nova and an Amaran 150x with a gem ball modifier. Keep it simple! Our actress Lindsey Akers did an amazing job bringing the character of Liz to life and selling the horrifying concept. She acted in the film, but also did all the VO for Mr. Claw. She’s a really dynamic actress. When it came time for post, I built out the entire world in Cinema 4D. I chose Cinema 4D because that's what I primarily use in my jobs. That being said, free software like Blender or Unreal Engine would work just as well. Once I assembled and lit the landscape, it was time to design Mr. Claw himself. With each passion project I do, I try to learn a new toolset. This time it was fur simulations. After a few practice attempts, I felt good about bringing him into my shots.