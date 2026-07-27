Looking to boost some of the more popular ARRI ALEXA cameras currently used by high-end cinematographers and working film and video crews?

Well, you’re in luck, as there’s a new focal reducer and interchangeable-lens mount system being released by CINELUX that aims to give the original ALEXA a wider field of view, approximately one extra stop of light, and a more full-frame-style of recording that DPs and filmmakers should find quite appealing.

Let’s look at the new CINELUX Reduxa A1–a 0.71x focal reducer and interchangeable lens mount system and check out what it is and how it works.

CINELUX Reduxa A1 Billed as a 0.71 focal reducer and interchangeable lens mount system, this new option from CINELUX aims to give high-end videographers and cinematographers using original ARRI ALEXA camera systems a wider field of view, approximately one extra stop of light, and overall a more full-frame style of rendering. This solution aims to present a modernized front end for the ALEXA Classic, XT, and SXT while retaining the image quality that made these cameras so popular and iconic. To really get a sense of what’s happening here, the company has released a video that features a test of an early prototype, comparing it directly with a standard Super 35 setup. The video also looks at its low-light performance, depth of field, and anamorphic possibilities, as well as the mount system the company is developing for the final product. If you’d like to follow along, here are the different timestamp sections for the video. 00:00 Intro

Intro 00:33 Modernizing The Classic

Modernizing The Classic 02:01 The Prototype

The Prototype 05:48 Adapter Plate

Adapter Plate 06:20 Test Shoot

Test Shoot 09:16 What's Next