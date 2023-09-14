Since releasing Maxon One as a way for the brand to bundle together its professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and other visual effect artists, Maxon has been hard at work refining its host of apps including Cinema 4D, Forger, Red Giant, Redshift, Universe and ZBrush as part of this bundle offering.

While there have been updates to each here and there, this latest release is a mega-drop of major updates for pretty much every app and tool the company has under its umbrella. And the biggest ones by far have to do with the ones most relevant to film and video production with Cinema 4d receiving massive performance improvements.

So, let’s take a look at these new updates and explore how these tools might now be even more helpful for your video and motion needs.

Cinema 4D 2024 Updates Let’s start with Cinema 4D, the flagship 3D software suite developed by the German company Maxon. Since its initial release all the way back in 1990, Cinema 4D has been a premiere tool for motion and 3D design with plenty of off-shoot tools and features that motion artists use regularly. With these new releases, Cinema 4D 2024 (the latest version of the software) promises to be even better than ever before with massive performance improvements in interactive playback, enhancements to Rigid Body simulations, and an overall more “art-directable” Pyro workflow. These updates should provide some new speed and performance marks for your sophisticated creative scene needs, with the Rigid Body Simulations standing out in particular with a new ability to interact with existing forces, pyro, cloth, and soft bodies. Here are all the updates coming to Cinema 4D 2024: Cinema 4D 2024 is more than twice as fast as previous versions–through the power of Maxon's brand-new core that optimizes speed and performance.

Thanks to the addition of Rigid Body Simulations to Cinema 4D's Unified Simulation System, solid objects can now interact with all simulation types in the scene–be it soft bodies, cloth, ropes, or Pyro.

Pyro now offers more precise controls for artists to art direct their simulation and ensure it matches their vision. By adding the Pyro tag to standard particle emitters, thinking particle geometries and matrix cloners, they can now emit Pyro. This enables artists to create filmic scenes with fire, smoke trails, and explosions or visualize beautiful fireworks in the night sky. With the help of UpRes, creatives can use a lower resolution simulation for quicker turnarounds during the art direction and concept stage of a project and then render the simulation in full quality for final output.

Cinema 4D 2024 introduces new vertex normal controls that give artists full control over adjusting vertex and polygon normals to remove shading artifacts.

The new modeling tools in Cinema 4D 2024 will make handling complex tasks a breeze. Select Pattern allows artists to repeat a selection on the surface of the mesh with one click. Projection Deformer gives users quick control and lets them move points from one object to another in any direction.

The Node UI in Cinema 4D 2024 has been revamped. Apart from improving the overall look, the new Notes feature shines with direct annotations in the Node Editor that artists can use to document their nodal network.