You bought your first camera and are ready to shoot that short film or music video you've planned. But once you get to set, your batteries don't last as long as you need, you're pulling focus off the barrel, and your director can't see what you're shooting.

Buying a camera and lens is only the first step in having a usable rig.

For this week's "Deals of the Week," we found three accessories on sale to solve these three problems. You'll need a few more things to get it all working, but it's a perfect first step to make sure you're prepared for set.

Let's build out your camera rig!

1. Batteries and Power Whatever battery your camera comes with, it'll most often just power your camera. There are some camera systems that can power accessories, but that will further drain the little battery pack you have inside. That's where cinema batteries come in. These chonky units can power your camera and accessories all day and come in a variety of mounting options, from V-Mount and Gold Mount to the (fairly) new B-Mount.

2. Wireless Video Transmission When shooting, it's important to have your team know what the frame looks like. This is where wireless video transmission systems come in. They'll take your video signal and send it wirelessly to a monitor in video village or the one your AC has in hand. This means you won't be crowded by your camera team or director as you shoot, giving you more freedom to move around and get that perfect composition. Modern filmmaking relies heavily on these systems and they've become more affordable as more companies continue to push the affordability of filmmaking tools.

3. Follow Focus All cinema lenses come with gears around their focus rings. This is done so you can attach follow focus units, which allows you to focus the lens without wrapping your hand around it. While wireless follow focus units exist, there's nothing like the simplicity of having a regular unit on your camera. It's quick to use and you don't have to worry about signal interference.