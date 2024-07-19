Less than a month since releasing the Public Beta 4 versio n of DaVinci Resolve 19, Blackmagic Design is back with already announced a new update set to bring even more updates and improvements to their popular video editing software.

And while the name of the game for the Public Beta 4 update might have been Live Sync features, this latest update which Blackmagic has just announced looks to be more improvements and regular updates coming to the Cut Page.

Let’s look at the different sections getting updates and what improvements are coming to DaVinci Resolve overall in regards to speed and performance.

DaVinci Resolve 19 Beta 5 Updates As mentioned above, the highlights here have to do with enhanced workflows and improved user experience throughout the app. There are also new layout options as well as tweaks to adjust your transitions—plus some nifty new Resolve FX film looks to simulate different film stocks. For Resolve Studio in particular the app is going to get some speed and performance boosts as well as add automatic SDR to HDR tone mapping. We’ll list all the updates below, but if you’d like to download the latest update yourself, follow these steps on Blackmagic’s website here .