While horror and superheroes do sometimes—and perhaps more often as of late—overlap, these two genres have been mostly kept in separate silos.

Yet, with the goal of both horror and action/adventure superhero genre films being to both entertain and, at times, unlock deeper emotions and fears, it’s fitting that so many horror experts were on hand at San Diego Comic-Con this year to discuss the state of the horror industry.

Exploring both indie and studio horror media, here are some highlights from a panel on the “Bold Voices of Contemporary Horror” featuring David Dastmalchian (actor, Late Night with the Devil), Akela Cooper (writer, M3GAN series), Peter Kuplowsky (producer, In a Violent Nature, Programmer, Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness) and Angel Melanson (journalist, Fangoria) and moderated by Overlook Film Festival Co-Founder and Director of Film Programming, Michael Lerman.

David Dastmalchian on What Draws Him to a Horror Script Here's where I'm at right now in the journey because it changes, right? I mean, I'm an old man now and I've been doing this thing for a minute and it keeps evolving. Evolving, and I keep learning and I keep growing. I hope I do until I'm bones. But I think that at the moment, the thing that intrigues and fascinates me the most is probably the boring answer. Maybe it's not boring, but it's the very heady answer of I have so many perplexing questions about this life at this moment. I thought at 49 I would've really figured stuff out. I really thought I would understand why I get so depressed, why I get so anxious over little weird things. Why is it so hard sometimes to wake up in the morning? Why am I so afraid of the things that I'm afraid of? And I think that through the lens of this genre, which is unfortunately, it's not that it can't be fun, right? Fun can happen and you could still wrestle with and explore those questions. Right now, I'm just at this place where I'm staring at the universe around me being like, God, this doesn't get easier. And then when you go through a story where you have an incredible new iconic monster or entity or event, whatever it may be, nature horror, serial killer horror, supernatural Horror, slasher gore fest. To me, that's the thing that when someone sends me a project or we're starting to develop an idea with the company that I am running right now or I'm trying to create something, that's the thing that hooks me, gets me, gets me going. It gets me really revved up about the thought of jumping in on something and giving that energy to it.

Akela Cooper on What Got Her Into Horror Honestly think I was born into horror because my parents watched everything with us. I do not have that: “Oh, I was X amount of age when I saw my first R-rated horror film,” my parents were watching R-rated horror films with us all the damn time. So I watched John Carpenter's The Thing with my dad, and at some point, I became self-aware enough to go, “Oh, he put on the movie with the dog.” So at a certain point, I'm going to have to get behind the couch for certain scenes. I know I'm going to have nightmares when I go to sleep, but my parents took us to see Aliens in theaters. I was sitting on my mom's lap. I saw Predator in theaters. I saw The Hidden in theaters. Those were the experiences that they wanted to share with us. And so my origin story, I guess, was from birth.