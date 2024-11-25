In modern Hollywood, it seems like everyone wants to automate components of production as much as possible, or get it fast, but not get it made well. Unfortunately, it's not just movies and TV that are treated like that, but also the artisans composing the music for those projects.

Meet composer David Bertok. He's worked on award-winning feature films like Peace by Chocolate, Daughter of the Sun, and Botero.

We had the pleasure of sitting down with David to discuss his process as well as why the human element of live music is so beautiful.

Let's dive in.

David Bertok

Marco Wriedt

NFS: Congratulations on being nominated for the Hollywood Independent Music Awards! How does that feel?

David Bertok: It feels wonderful, exciting and surprising. I didn’t expect to be nominated at all, especially not with a more cerebral music piece like Fontana dell’Anima.

NFS: What was the inspiration behind your neo-classical album One?

Bertok: It was mainly two things: one, I received a grant from the German Performing Rights Organization (GEMA) to record an album of my neoclassical work. Two, for many years as a film composer, I have amassed a collection of pieces that I've always wanted to record but never found the right moment to do so. When these two occurrences aligned, I already had about half of the music composed and now had the freedom to be very creative with the other half.

NFS: Could you share the story behind the creation of the particularly challenging piece, "Fontana dell'Anima," and the process of working with 21 masterful string players for its recording?

Bertok: Initially, I had this short fragment of a polyphonic (somewhat neo-baroque leaning) piece that was intended for a string quartet. When I started the selection process for my album ONE, I knew I wanted it to be on there. Now that I had a budget to record a sizable string orchestra, I decided to extend it and use even more voices and the so-called “divisi” approach to split each section into multiple voices.

The piece kept growing, and I felt like it could go on forever, so I made a conscious decision to end it on the dominant chord, leaving it feeling “unresolved.” When you play it in a loop, the ending leads right back into the beginning. It represents the constant renewal process for me—hence the title “Fountain of the Soul.”

Also, I want to give a shout-out to the string orchestra conducted by Vladimir Martinka in my place of birth, Bratislava, Slovakia. It’s a special place to record, and I love the sound of Studio two with the wooden walls. The Slovak Radio Hall where we recorded is a super cool building, even from the outside—an inverted pyramid.

NFS: What led you to emphasize tonal music and exclusively feature real instruments without any electronic elements or samples in this album?

Bertok: In film music, you end up using samples a lot, always at the mock-up stage, often as a hybrid end product of samples mixed with live instruments, and sometimes (but increasingly more rare) when replacing the samples altogether at the end. It’s always such an uplifting night-and-day moment when you have a real performer breathing or bowing life into your music.

I wanted to have that experience on every piece on this album. Besides, I think that especially today, with so much talk about AI and the question of what is human that the computer cannot do, one of the answers is—a live performance. All the detail and depth and, yes, imperfections of a fantastic player cannot be simulated.

NFS: What were some of the main challenges you faced in recording the album?

Bertok: I think my main challenge was when to say the album is finished, as I am so used to deadlines from the film music world. Here I was, my own harshest critic who had to find the moment to say, “This is it; it’s complete.”

NFS: Can you tell us about the creative process and decision-making involved in selecting the specific ensembles and musicians for each piece on the album?