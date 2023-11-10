On the heels of alleged tax-related cancellation, Warner Bros. has shelved another movie. John Cena’s Coyote vs. Acme will now keep Batgirl company on the dusty shelves where Zaslav's movies go to live out the rest of their lives.

Here's everything you need to know, as well as a crew reel revealing some BTS footage.

Meep, Meep According the The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. no longer has plans to release the live-action, CGI animation hybrid film, even after principal photography concluded last year. Shot in New Mexico, the film is said to have cost around $72 million, and joins Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt in WB's vault. However, this decisions follows veteran animation executive Bill Damaschke take over of the Warner Animation Group. It's unclear whether this was another decision by WB CEO and president, David Zaslav, or a new direction by Damaschke. Either way, filmmakers from the project have gone to Twitter to celebrate the collaboration and grieve their films demise. Warner Bros.

Assistant Art Director, Lindsay Coda shared the following when posting the Coyote vs ACME Crew Reel on her YouTube Channel.

"After many months of waiting, it is unfortunate that Warner Bros. Discovery has shelved Coyote vs. Acme, one of the best film experiences I've ever had. We had an incredible crew who breathed life, humor, and creative ingenuity into this animation hybrid. Although it is completely finished and had rave reviews from test audiences, our work will never make it to viewers. With that said, I hope you enjoy this little crew reel that captures our very looney time in New Mexico."

As someone who grew up on the hijinx of the Coyote and Road Runner, I can't help but feel the same disappointment. It's a shame to see that films are further treated like a commodity when their presence could bring so much more to audience around the globe.

Soure: THR