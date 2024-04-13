Are you ready to ditch the mouse and elevate your color grading? The DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel is here to transform the way you work.

Whether you're a budding colorist or a seasoned pro, this powerful tool empowers you to achieve stunning results with unmatched speed and creativity.



Forget clunky mouse movements.

This panel puts fluid, intuitive control at your fingertips. Adjust multiple parameters simultaneously, opening a world of creative possibilities and slashing your grading time. Each knob, dial, and button is meticulously crafted for the perfect feel, letting you fine-tune every aspect of your image with masterful precision.

The DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel boasts three high-resolution weighted trackballs and 12 precision-machined control knobs. Effortlessly experiment with powerful primary correction features – adjust Y Lift, Y Gamma, Y Gain, Contrast, Pivot, Mid-tone Detail, Color Boost, Shadow, Highlight, Saturation, Hue Rotation, and Luminance Mix for looks that truly pop.

Let's check out the specs below.

New high quality trackballs and precision machined control knobs for fine tuning primary grading parameters.

Navigation and transport keys for shortcut commands.

Mounting slot for an Apple iPad Pro,

Connects via Bluetooth or USB-C.

The new DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel will be available in May 2024, full specs and price below.

