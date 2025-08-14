Denzel Washington is a legendary, almost larger-than-life figure in Hollywood. He steps into roles with authority and doesn't audition for anything anymore; he just gets offers.

We're now in the midst of his press run for Highest 2 Lowest, which means we're likely to get more bits of industry and acting wisdom from him, including something he recently told interviewer Jake Hamilton.

Washington has won two Academy Awards, for best supporting actor in 1989’s Glory and best leading actor in 2001’s Training Day.

But the actor told Jake's Takes the awards don't really mean that much to him.

Hamilton quipped that Washington must not have much room left on his shelves for awards.

“I don’t do it for Oscars," Washington said. "I really don't care about that kind of stuff. I've been at this a long time, and there are times when I won and shouldn't have won ... and didn't win and should have won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward."

Washington continued, sitting next to Jeffrey Wright, "I’m not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one. I’m not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, ain't going to do me a bit of good.”

Washington's attitude speaks to the difference between doing work for external validation versus doing it for the work itself.

When you're chasing awards or going viral or waiting for that big break, you're essentially putting your creative satisfaction in someone else's hands. Washington has figured out that the real reward, the thing that sustains you, can come from belief in something greater. Maybe it's the craft itself.

This perspective can save emerging filmmakers and actors from a lot of unnecessary anxiety. Hopefully, you're in it to do good work and share stories that resonate. Perhaps money, fame, and awards will follow.