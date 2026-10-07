As much as some of us would like it to, if not just to help us wrap our heads around the hundreds of new models, tools, and features pushed out every few months now it seems, it doesn’t look like AI is slowing down at all.

If anything, it’s the opposite. More AI tools and apps are coming out each day, and the ones that are out are pushing updates even faster than before.

A good example is DittoDub, which launched its new Native 6 AI dubbing model that now supports 109 languages, including 126 dialect options. If you're interested, let’s check it out.

DittoDub Native 6 AI Dubbing Model Launched as the new default dubbing model for videos uploaded on its platform, DittoDub's Native 6 dubbing model is designed to be an easy, effective way for creators and video teams to carry a speaker’s voice, energy, and emotional delivery into a translated video. “Viewers connect with a creator’s personality: how they tell a story or land a joke. When a video moves into another language, that personality should come with it. That is the standard we are building Native 6 around.” - Nate Stone, CEO and co-founder of DittoDub. This new Native 6 dubbing model works with the company’s existing video localization workflow, as teams can upload a recorded video, select their target languages, then review and edit the translated wording and vocals before sharing. If you’re curious about how it works and looks, you can check out some demos on the company’s page here .