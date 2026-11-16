There's a joke going around Hollywood that you needed to get all your work turned in by last week because this one is already a wash, with execs sitting in front of their PlayStation waiting for the arrival of Rockstar Games' long-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

And while this joke extends past Hollywood to companies across the world, where employees will be stricken with a mysterious 24-hour flu that day or call out, it also has to worry entertainment purveyors.

Just how many screens are we going to lose to this game?

Will it affect the box office, TV ratings, sports attendance?

Let's dive in.

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Will Grand Theft Auto VI Affect Entertainment?

If you're not a gamer, it may be hard to fully understand the cultural impact Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to have.

According to market intelligence estimates from Sensor Tower, GTA VI has already racked up $1.45 billion in revenue from roughly 14.94 million digital pre-orders as of my typing this article.

This is basically like a Spider-Man movie coming out Thursday and all of its box office along with it.

Here are some other ways to think about it.

It already beat Lionsgate’s biggest movie ever: That pre-order haul alone eclipses the entire $1.029 billion worldwide theatrical run of Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, which was the highest-grossing biopic in history and Lionsgate’s top-performing film to date.

That pre-order haul alone eclipses the entire $1.029 billion worldwide theatrical run of Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, which was the highest-grossing biopic in history and Lionsgate’s top-performing film to date. It broke even before day one: Industry analysts think GTA VI’s development budget cost somewhere between $ 1 billion and $1.5 billion , which means Rockstar has recouped its production costs before launch day, but took an insane risk investing that much in the first place.

Industry analysts think GTA VI’s development budget cost , which means Rockstar has recouped its production costs before launch day, but took an insane risk investing that much in the first place. Audiences are paying premium prices: Roughly 9 out of 10 pre-order buyers opted for the $100 edition over the standard $80 base game.

Roughly 9 out of 10 pre-order buyers opted for the $100 edition over the standard $80 base game. The ceiling is massive: Projections right now say the game will sell around 45 million copies and generate $3.2 billion in its first 12 months. That would be bigger than the highest-grossing movie of all time, and roughly twice as big as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

That leaves a lot of people wondering how you can compete with this kind of entertainment. With people glued to the TV, what ripple effects will we see across TV and film?

Will GTA VI Hurt the Box Office This Weekend?

I am genuinely wondering if the box office this weekend will take a dip thanks to people staying in to play this game now and through the holiday week.

It's a legitimate concern for execs across town, too.

GTA VI drops on Thursday, November 19—just 24 hours before Lionsgate rolls out The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Friday, November 20.

The overlap is real, but there has not been a big predicted dip. We just have to wait and see when it comes to these kinds of titles. Movie promoters hope the audiences for games might have crossover, but still might get out.

And they hope game fervor has died out in time for Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, which open head-to-head on December 18th and look to push the box office past $10 billion for the first time since 2019.

Now, a dose of reality.

A giant game release has never cratered the box office before.

Sunrise on the Reaping might lose a slice of the 18-to-34-year-old male demographic on Thursday night and Friday matinees, but going to the movies is still a cultural event that can get the rest of the demos, and that movie is tracking very well.

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Credit: Rockstar

Why Streaming Services Should Be Much More Worried

If I were a streamer, I'd be way more worried about people staying in to play, because that's their direct competition. You're not turning on Netflix and gaming at the same time.

So if people do choose to stay in for the majority of the weekend, they may watch a lot of streaming and a lot more PS5.

Streamers and games both fight over your home TV, and this week, the games have the biggest title about to debut.

How We Can Actually Measure the Impact

Now, I won't have any raw data to measure the impact right now, since the game has not dropped yet, but I look forward to reading and reporting back next week, when we know.

Over the next couple of weeks, I'm going to be watching out for:

Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Minutes: A noticeable dip in total platform viewing minutes. If we see a giant dip in this, we can directly attribute it to the game. Thursday Preview & Friday Matinee Walk-Up Business: Compare The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’s pre-sales against its actual walk-up ticket sales on Thursday night and Friday afternoon. If walk-ups underperform among young men, GTA VI is likely the culprit. Consumer Discretionary Spend Reports: Credit card and retail tracking data will show just how many people buy into this game and when. If we can show that more people are buying and playing the game than box office returns, we can likely track what was hit and how. Especially throughout the holidays.

Summing It All Up

GTA IV is going to be a wonderful case study in how entertainment can all sell at the same time, and how attention spans can be stretched over a holiday. We're going to learn a lot from the numbers, and even if we see no dips, we have to applaud how the game is already cleaning up in orders.

The idea that it effortlessly cleared a billion dollars before release day is a reminder that your biggest competition for all entertainment is the controller sitting on the coffee table.

And that gaming world is only getting bigger.