In the movie business, everything moves fast, but the process of getting script coverage? That's always been a frustratingly slow bottleneck.

If you’re a producer, a director, or a writer, you know the drill. You need someone to read a script, analyze it, and give you solid feedback. But finding that person is tough.

Morris Chapdelaine, a seasoned film producer with a strong background in both production and financing, describes the ordinary method perfectly: "In the past, it was really a reliance on having myself read or having colleagues read or film students... To read a script and to actually give us proper coverage, and that's time-consuming."

Even if you use interns, it's still costly because of the sheer amount of time it takes to do a thorough job.

That's why some people are turning to AI.

The Problem: Bias and Blind Spots

Beyond the time crunch, there’s a bigger, less talked-about issue with a lot of readers: personal bias.

With AI coverage, you don't have something judging your work with any inherent biases.

As Morris points out, we're all human. An otherwise great script might get a bad review because the reader has an emotional trigger, like: "I don't like stories about war."

You're getting an emotional reaction, not an objective analysis of the story's structure and market potential. This kind of subjective feedback can sink a good project before it ever gets a fair shot.

With a computer, it's always an objective response.

The Difference with Greenlight Coverage

That’s where Greenlight Coverage steps in. This tool, which was recently featured in Variety, was built for the film industry, and its main job is to remove those roadblocks of time and bias.

Morris puts the impact simply: "Greenlight's been a lifesaver for us and for myself over the last couple of years."

The results are frankly astonishing: "With Greenlight, that process which used to take two weeks per script now takes three to five minutes."

This speed isn't just a convenience; it's a competitive advantage. It means producers like Morris can quickly vet more scripts, and writers can get faster feedback to meet deadlines.

Unbiased Analysis

The tool takes the heat out of the review process. According to Morris, using Greenlight Coverage "seems to take that personal bias that any other individual - yourself, myself - reading a script would have."

When you upload your script to Greenlight, you get a pure, analytical breakdown: character summaries, a synopsis, comparisons to similar movies, and more.

John C. Hall, who has advised many film technology companies, loves that Greenlight provides a detailed breakdown and even scores your script – just like a critic would.

"It gives you a very detailed breakdown of your script," he explains. He sees the scores as helpful data, not a personal attack: "If you get a low score, that's just telling you you need to do more work. That's all that's really telling you."

To see the detail and depth we're talking about, view a full sample script analysis report.

He reminds anyone who is skeptical: "AI is a tool." It's there to assist the creative process, not replace it.

Actionable Insights That Bring in Money

Greenlight doesn't just grade your script; it gives you the kind of bankable information a producer needs.

Morris shares some of his favorite features: "Greenlight's actually given me some really incredible cast suggestions that I never would have thought of."

Even better, it can analyze regional requirements. If your story is set in Vancouver, it can say, "Here's a great group of bankable actors in the 17 to 23 year old female range that would be good for it."

Morris sums up this practical value: "That's money. That's bankable stuff for a producer."

The Writer's Secret Weapon

For the screenwriter, Greenlight Coverage solves a chronic problem: finding readers for early drafts.

Acclaimed writer Antwone Fisher is a fan, noting the reality that "people don't like to read your stuff." This makes it hard to iterate and polish your work before showing it to decision-makers.

He uses Greenlight constantly, seeing it as one of his essential writing tools. The goal? To use the detailed feedback to refine the script until, and when someone finally reads it, "it's going to be in the best shape it could possibly be.”

Just Try It for Free

If you're still on the fence about using an AI tool for such a creative project, the advice from those who use it is simple: take the leap.

As Morris advises: "There's no reason to be skeptical, just try it once."

Upload a script you already know well and compare the results to human coverage. You’ll see the similarities, but you’ll also see "new perspectives" that might be just what your project needs to get the green light.

