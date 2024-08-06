I was talking to an executive this week, and they told me they were looking for more "hard comedies" to schedule in the fall. I nodded along with the conversation, and after I left, I immediately called my comedy-writing friends and asked them what the heck he was talking about.

Today, I'm going to walk you through hard comedy, look at the definition, some examples, and go from there.

Let's dive in.

Defining Hard Comedy The Simpsons Fox Hard comedy refers to a TV show or movie whose primary focus is to make the audience laugh. The primary goal of hard comedy is to get a laugh, even if it means sacrificing subtlety or character development. Jokes are often delivered rapidly, with punchlines taking precedence over narrative flow.

Who Wants Hard Comedies? Ever turn on a TV show or a movie and just want to be distracted? Maybe you jsut want to laugh and you don't want any serious stuff. Well, hard comedies are dependable shows and movies that people put on to escape the mundanity or depressing world they live in. They can be see nas comfort shows, you always know what to expect.

Examples of Hard Comedies Superbad Columbia Pictures So, what are some examples of this genre? The Hangover (2009): A bachelor party in Las Vegas goes horribly wrong, resulting in a missing groom, a tiger in the bathroom, and a baby in the closet. The remaining friends try to piece together the events of the wild night before the wedding.

(2009): A bachelor party in Las Vegas goes horribly wrong, resulting in a missing groom, a tiger in the bathroom, and a baby in the closet. The remaining friends try to piece together the events of the wild night before the wedding. Friends (1994-2004): This iconic sitcom follows six friends living in New York City as they navigate love, careers, and life's ups and downs. Their hilarious antics and relatable struggles make it a beloved classic.

(1994-2004): This iconic sitcom follows six friends living in New York City as they navigate love, careers, and life's ups and downs. Their hilarious antics and relatable struggles make it a beloved classic. Seinfeld (1989-1998): A comedy about nothing, this show revolves around Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian, and his quirky group of friends in New York City. Their everyday observations and mundane conversations turn into hilarious situations.

(1989-1998): A comedy about nothing, this show revolves around Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian, and his quirky group of friends in New York City. Their everyday observations and mundane conversations turn into hilarious situations. The Simpsons (1989-Present): The longest-running American sitcom, this animated series follows the misadventures of the Simpson family in the fictional town of Springfield. Their satirical take on American culture and family life has made it a cultural phenomenon.

(1989-Present): The longest-running American sitcom, this animated series follows the misadventures of the Simpson family in the fictional town of Springfield. Their satirical take on American culture and family life has made it a cultural phenomenon. Dude, Where's My Car (2000): Two stoner friends wake up after a wild night with no memory of where they parked their car. Their search leads them on a bizarre adventure involving aliens, cults, and a mysterious continuum transfunctioner.

(2000): Two stoner friends wake up after a wild night with no memory of where they parked their car. Their search leads them on a bizarre adventure involving aliens, cults, and a mysterious continuum transfunctioner. Superbad (2007): Two high school seniors, on the verge of graduation, set out to buy alcohol for a party in hopes of impressing their crushes. Their night takes unexpected turns, leading to hilarious and awkward encounters with the police and other misfits.

(2007): Two high school seniors, on the verge of graduation, set out to buy alcohol for a party in hopes of impressing their crushes. Their night takes unexpected turns, leading to hilarious and awkward encounters with the police and other misfits. King of Queens(1998-2007): This sitcom revolves around Doug Heffernan, a deliveryman, and his wife Carrie, a legal secretary, living in Queens, New York. Their everyday struggles, humorous interactions with Carrie's father Arthur, and Doug's escapades with his friends make it a relatable and funny show.

All in all, hard comedy is something purely comedy whose intention is to make people laugh and not to blend other genres.

It's popular, it's evergreen, and it usually makes people happy.

Let me know what you think in the comments.