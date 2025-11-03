It can be scary (and expensive) launching a career in videography. There’s a lot of gear to invest in and a lot of decisions to make. To help those looking for an affordable and easy option for a first light, let’s look at a fun, stylish, and portable option that won’t break the bank and is actually creatively designed.

The Harlowe Max Air 40 Bi-Color LED Light is available in a starter kit option that brings a reliable LED with great brightness to those looking to kickstart a career or simply invest in a nice LED light option that brings solid support.

Here’s what you need to know.





The Harlowe Max Air 40 Bi-Color LED Light Designed to deliver the same trusted performance of the Harlowe’s Max series, this new Max Air 40 model brings two key improvements. The first is a slimmer detachable battery pack, and the second is a removable 23° lens. Shooters can refine their lighting with the Max Air 40's dimming and bi-color capabilities and adjust the light onboard or wirelessly via app, and use NFC technology to customize light settings instantly. Plus, in keeping with Harlowe's vintage look, the Max Air 40 features the brand's well-known brown faux leather finish and silver accents that will improve the appearance of any lighting setup. Users can easily discover vast flexibility for indoor and outdoor shooting with an IP65-rated battery pack that makes the Max Air 40 noticeably more compact and suitable for travel.

Price and Availability Available as a starter kit option, the Max Air 40 can be used with or without its detachable 23° fixed focus lens that creates up to nine times more illumination compared to its bare light output. The result of using the included lens is a higher output of 11,080 lux at a distance of 3.3' (6500K) in a highly compact 3.74 x 4.65 x 3.97" form factor. A 54.72Wh detachable battery pack, USB-C cable, and 65W power adapter are all also included with the light and come packed into a carry case for convenient storage and transportation. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Light with 23° Lens & Detachable Battery

Output: 11,080 Lux at 3.3' (23°, 6500K)

2700-6500K CCT

Up to 1.2-Hour Runtime at 100%

Onboard & App Control; NFC Connection

CRI 96 | TLCI 96

Quiet & Magnetic Modular System

IP65 Water Resistant Battery Pack

Includes UBS-C Cable & 65W Power Adapter

Includes Pouch & Carry Case