A New 3-Axis Gimbal Aims to be a Modular, Handheld-First System for Video Pros
A look at the HALO 3-axis gimbal system from HD Air Studio that is built in collaboration with pro camera operators and designed to be a unique option that doesn’t slow you down.
Again, another win for tech innovation in film and video that isn’t AI: we have a new, modular 3-axis gimbal system on the market that looks quite unique and—dare we say—fun. The HALO 3-axis gimbal system from the brand HD Air Studio promises to be a true handheld-first system with full remote-head capabilities.
The gimbal was built in collaboration with feedback from professional camera operators and is designed to keep shoots running efficiently and smoothly, without the usual slowdowns that can come from working with complex gimbal setups.
Let’s take a look at this new solution in the space and see if it might be a nice option to consider.
The HD Air Studio HALO 3-Axis Gimbal
So, this is a completely new system designed by HD Air Studio that hasn’t hit stores yet and doesn’t even have full specs or pricing. But we do know quite a bit about it from the company’s launch page, which really showcases the system’s modularity and handheld focus.
The goal of the HALO is to provide “great stabilization with organic feel,” as the company puts it. This means users will be able to configure each axis's settings independently and operate with smooth, controlled stabilization while still preserving all the elements of their natural movement.
The company also seems focused on limiting downtime by creating a system that promises fast deployment, minimal setup, and balanced time. The system also appears quite lightweight: the complete system weighs around 6 kg, the head-only around 4 kg, and it can support a payload of up to 15 kg.
Price and Availability
Credit: HD Air Studio
As mentioned above, this is a new product that’s still in development and pre-release, so we don’t have full specs, prices or purchase options just yet. We do know, however, which camera packages it aims to support, as the company has shared that the HALO will support Alexa 35, Mini LF, Sony Venice 2, and other similar camera packages up to a 15 kg payload.
If you’d like to find out more information about this new 3-axis gimbal system, you can get on the waitlist for more info on the company’s website here.
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