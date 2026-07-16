Again, another win for tech innovation in film and video that isn’t AI: we have a new, modular 3-axis gimbal system on the market that looks quite unique and—dare we say—fun. The HALO 3-axis gimbal system from the brand HD Air Studio promises to be a true handheld-first system with full remote-head capabilities.

The gimbal was built in collaboration with feedback from professional camera operators and is designed to keep shoots running efficiently and smoothly, without the usual slowdowns that can come from working with complex gimbal setups.

Let’s take a look at this new solution in the space and see if it might be a nice option to consider.

The HD Air Studio HALO 3-Axis Gimbal See on Instagram So, this is a completely new system designed by HD Air Studio that hasn’t hit stores yet and doesn’t even have full specs or pricing. But we do know quite a bit about it from the company’s launch page, which really showcases the system’s modularity and handheld focus. The goal of the HALO is to provide “great stabilization with organic feel,” as the company puts it. This means users will be able to configure each axis's settings independently and operate with smooth, controlled stabilization while still preserving all the elements of their natural movement. The company also seems focused on limiting downtime by creating a system that promises fast deployment, minimal setup, and balanced time. The system also appears quite lightweight: the complete system weighs around 6 kg, the head-only around 4 kg, and it can support a payload of up to 15 kg.