In the early days of digital video, if you wanted to shoot handheld you had to actually—you know—shoot handheld. There were various tricks to use to add stabilization, but for the most part any designed stabilizers were either home-made or expensive.

And while it was fun to rig up something yourself, the market for affordable and quality gimbal stabilizers is chock-full of great products that are easy to use. So, for our "Deals of the Week" this week, we're looking at three DJI gimbal stabilizers for your smartphones and mirrorless cameras that should give you smooth video in any shooting situation.

Check them out below.

Smartphone Gimbal Let's start with a gimbal option for your smartphone videography. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal stabilizer can mount any smartphone up to 3.3 inches wide in its phone cradle and features a magnetic phone holder for simple and fast mounting. It also includes a built-in battery runtime of over six hours and is a very easy-to-use upgrade for any iPhone filmmakers looking to provide better stabilization for their smartphone shots.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal www.bhphotovideo.com Improving on the previous OM 5 gimbal stabilizer, the black DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal stabilizer comes in an even more compact frame that's easier to balance and fold down, and it now features an extension rod that provides an additional 8.5" length to help design more creative shots. $149 $139 Buy Now

Mini Gimbal Moving up a level, we have the DJI RS 3 Mini to highlight which is designed for mirrorless cameras. The RS 3 Mini is small and lightweight and easy to use for a variety of video shoots as a go-to gimbal stabilizer. It weighs only 1.9 pounds itself, but can support up to 4.4 pounds of payload along with its wireless Bluetooth controls.

DJI RS 3 Mini Gimbal Stabilizer Designed expressly for mirrorless cameras, the DJI RS 3 Mini is a lightweight single-handed gimbal stabilizer. It supports up to 4.4 lb payloads and features wireless Bluetooth control for select cameras and enhanced performance using the 3rd Gen RS stabilization algorithm. $369 $279 Buy Now

Gimbal Stabilizer Finally, while there are of course much higher end gimbal stabilizers offered by DJI, the DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer is a very solid choice for those looking to provide the smooth controls they're after for their mirrorless cameras. As an upgrade to the Ronin-S, the SC is smaller and offers more features, design enhancements and technology compared to its predecessor with an even more compact form.