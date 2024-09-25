Recently, I got emailed a question about what to do when you finally get representation. It seems like people have no idea what to do when they achieve this step, because most of us spend so long getting here.

Well, today I want to go over how to agent your agent, as in how to interact with them, set your goals, and get the most out of the relationship.

Let's dive in.

What Does ​"How to Agent Your Agent" Mean? This is a phrase that implies taking an active role in managing your relationship with your talent agent. That's all it is—being proactive and being your own champion. Let's explore some ways that help do this.

Get The Most From Your Reps Entourage Warner Bros. You want to get the most from your reps. That means fostering a relationship with them and using them to move your career forward. But those are just words, what are some actions you can do to make sure this happens? Understand Their Role: Your agent's primary job is to procure work for you and negotiate contracts. They aren't career managers, publicists, or therapists. Setting realistic expectations is key.

Your agent's primary job is to procure work for you and negotiate contracts. They aren't career managers, publicists, or therapists. Setting realistic expectations is key. Clear Communication: Regularly communicate your goals, aspirations, and the types of projects you're interested in. Don't be afraid to ask questions and seek clarification on their strategies and efforts. At the end of every year, I like to send them a list of goals for the new year, and ask for a cal so we can go through them and discuss strategies.

Regularly communicate your goals, aspirations, and the types of projects you're interested in. Don't be afraid to ask questions and seek clarification on their strategies and efforts. At the end of every year, I like to send them a list of goals for the new year, and ask for a cal so we can go through them and discuss strategies. Be Prepared: Have your materials ready – a polished sample, demo reel, website, etc. Be knowledgeable about the industry and the types of projects you're suited for. And keep writing or making things they can market. Don't turn the creative faucet off.

Have your materials ready – a polished sample, demo reel, website, etc. Be knowledgeable about the industry and the types of projects you're suited for. And keep writing or making things they can market. Don't turn the creative faucet off. Proactive Networking: Don't rely solely on your agent for leads. Build your network, attend industry events, and cultivate relationships that could lead to opportunities. Then tell your agents who you met and where, so they have a specific entry point to make calls and talk to people.

Don't rely solely on your agent for leads. Build your network, attend industry events, and cultivate relationships that could lead to opportunities. Then tell your agents who you met and where, so they have a specific entry point to make calls and talk to people. Research: Before signing with an agent, thoroughly research their reputation, client roster, and track record. Ask your network of friend if they like and respect them.

Before signing with an agent, thoroughly research their reputation, client roster, and track record. Ask your network of friend if they like and respect them. Industry Knowledge: Stay informed about industry trends, casting calls, and potential projects. Share relevant information with your agent. It's always good when you can pass gossip or a hot tip along.

Stay informed about industry trends, casting calls, and potential projects. Share relevant information with your agent. It's always good when you can pass gossip or a hot tip along. Honest Feedback: If you're unhappy with your agent's performance, address your concerns directly. Constructive feedback can help improve the relationship.

If you're unhappy with your agent's performance, address your concerns directly. Constructive feedback can help improve the relationship. Know When to Move On: If the relationship isn't working, don't hesitate to seek new representation. It's your career, and you need an advocate who is actively championing your success. It's better to have no reps than a bad rep. Remember, "agenting your agent" doesn't mean micromanaging or undermining their expertise. It's about fostering a collaborative partnership where you actively participate in your career development.

Let me know what you think in the comments.