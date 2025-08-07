We’ve all seen the Apple commercials over the past few years showing professional video crews shooting high-concept and high-end footage for commercials and shows on the latest iPhone models. However, once each iPhone has been launched, we seldom see them being used on anything besides content creator-level projects.

And that might indeed end up being the same cycle with this next iPhone model. Yet, according to some intriguing patents filed by Apple as of late, maybe—just maybe this cycle will be broken by the upcoming iPhone 20, which may just have the most cinema-like camera yet.

Here’s what we know so far.

Apple iPhone 20 Camera Rumors According to several YMCinema patent discoveries , it sounds like a potential iPhone 20 will include several new features and sensor specs that could push the iPhone 20’s camera into cinema territory. Some of the highlights could possibly include a new tunable lens system designed to reduce unwanted optical artifacts and shake. We could also see a new suspension system for better image stabilization that could feature tiny suspension wires that can help to physically isolate the image sensor from a user’s hand movements. There could also be a new battery that would be powerful enough to power a small, professional video camera. Credit: Apple