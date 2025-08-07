Can Apple Ever Truly Turn the iPhone Into a Cinema-Level Camera?
From the looks of some new patents, Apple appears to be going all in on making the iPhone 20 its most cinema-esque camera yet.
We’ve all seen the Apple commercials over the past few years showing professional video crews shooting high-concept and high-end footage for commercials and shows on the latest iPhone models. However, once each iPhone has been launched, we seldom see them being used on anything besides content creator-level projects.
And that might indeed end up being the same cycle with this next iPhone model. Yet, according to some intriguing patents filed by Apple as of late, maybe—just maybe this cycle will be broken by the upcoming iPhone 20, which may just have the most cinema-like camera yet.
Here’s what we know so far.
Apple iPhone 20 Camera Rumors
According to several YMCinema patent discoveries, it sounds like a potential iPhone 20 will include several new features and sensor specs that could push the iPhone 20’s camera into cinema territory. Some of the highlights could possibly include a new tunable lens system designed to reduce unwanted optical artifacts and shake.
We could also see a new suspension system for better image stabilization that could feature tiny suspension wires that can help to physically isolate the image sensor from a user’s hand movements. There could also be a new battery that would be powerful enough to power a small, professional video camera.
Credit: Apple
What to Expect With the iPhone 20
While we truly won’t know what the iPhone 20 will contain with its sensor, specs, and features until Apple rolls out the info with its usual fanfare, it certainly sounds like high-end video continues to be the goal of Apple. And, as we’ve seen in the past, while it might not happen overnight, Apple typically gets the technology it wants, so we highly expect the company to get there eventually.
The bigger question might simply be is the industry is ready to adjust to smartphone-based filmmaking and videography once the technology does get to an even more acceptable level. We see movies shot on iPhones every year (take 28 Years Later, for example), yet we still only see a few, and the footage does appear to be slightly lacking.
What will the future hold? It’s hard to say, but we’re excited for diversification and simplification when possible, so we’ll stay tuned as to what rumors and truths emerge from Apple here soon.
- There Are Now Over 20 Cell Phones that Shoot 4K Video ›
- Record 4K Video at 120fps with the New and Improved iPhone 16 Pro ›
- What an OLED iPad Pro Could Mean for the Future of Tablet Video Editing ›
- Putting the "Cinematic" iPhone 13 Through Its Paces ›
- Here's Why Danny Boyle Shot '28 Years Later' on an iPhone 15 ›
- Danny Boyle Expands On His Goals For the '28 Days' Franchise ›
- Apple's 2022 iPhones Could Get 8K Video, 48MP Sensor ›