From Apple’s latest product event, the humongous tech company has once again laid out a new flagship iPhone lineup with improved specs and features across the board. As has been the case for the past several iPhone models, video has been a large part of the iPhone’s improvement.

Let’s take a look at the new iPhone 16 Pro lineup and the A18 Pro chip at the heart of the latest iPhone models powering 4K video at 120fps—plus some impressive new features to go along with the screen and spec upgrades.

The iPhone 16 Pro Lineup So the big headlines here are the screen sizes as the iPhone 16 Pro will now be 6.3 inches and the Pro Max will be 6.9 inches (which is up from 6.1 and 6.7 inches before). Apple has also revealed that these new models will be even more thin and will be powered by the A18 Pro chip. With a 16-core Neural Engine, this new chip should be up to 15 percent faster than the iPhone 15 Pro, with the majority of the better performance being directed to video. The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 48MP “Fusion camera” along with a new 48MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera.

Improved Photo and Video Apple iPhone 16 Pro specs Apple Overall it looks like this new iPhone 16 Pro isn’t as much of a jump from the previous models as we’ve seen in years past. However, with the new iPhone 16 Pro being able to capture 4K video at 120fps, it is still going to be quite impressive. The bigger new feature though might be the ability to adjust playback speed after capture in the Photos app. Apple has also shared that the new iPhones will include improved audio hardware in the form of four microphones which will be able to capture spatial audio along with your spatial video. These latest models will also include the new Camera Control button which will include a two-stage shutter along with some significant improvements to battery life thanks to a new optimized internal design. With the iPhone 16 Pro Max in particular users will be able to get up to 33 hours of video playback (and with the 16 Pro you’ll get up to 27 hours).