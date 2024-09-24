According to a story by Deadline, James Cameron has joined the board of an AI company to consult with them.

Stability AI bills itself as a program for humans to reach their potential through generative AI.

Cameron said in a statement, “I’ve spent my career seeking out emerging technologies that push the very boundaries of what’s possible, all in the service of telling incredible stories,” Cameron said in a statement. “I was at the forefront of CGI over three decades ago, and I’ve stayed on the cutting edge since. Now, the intersection of generative AI and CGI image creation is the next wave. The convergence of these two totally different engines of creation will unlock new ways for artists to tell stories in ways we could have never imagined. Stability AI is poised to lead this transformation. I’m delighted to collaborate with Sean, Prem, and the Stability AI team as they shape the future of all visual media.”

Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Stability AI, said of the deal, “James Cameron lives in the future and waits for the rest of us to catch up.”

He continued, “Stability AI’s mission is to transform visual media for the next century by giving creators a full stack AI pipeline to bring their ideas to life,” he said. “We have an unmatched advantage to achieve this goal with a technological and creative visionary like James at the highest levels of our company. This is not only a monumental statement for Stability AI, but the AI industry overall. The next frontier in visual media will be forged by a true fusion of artist and technology and Stability AI is leading the charge.”

Obviously, many people are sad that the guy who taught us about the dangers of AI would join the board of an AI company.

Generative AI has real power, and we've been impressed by the images it's created, but there are thousands, if not millions, of jobs at stake. It's disheartening to see one of the people who broke in doing VFX work go into something like this, even if Stability is vague about how their AI will be used.

We'll keep you updated as this develops.