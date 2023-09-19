John Waters' Advice Every Single Filmmaker Needs to Hear
Legendary absurd-auteur John Waters has some advice for filmmakers looking to making great art.
At the 2023 Fantastic Fest, Outfest posted a video of John Waters giving filmmakers advice on their official TikTok.
In the video, Waters tells us to "Go participate. Go see every movie, the bad ones, the good ones. Watch movies with the sound off, then you can see how a movie is made. If you ever think a movie you're making is too long, it is. If you ever wonder, "Should I cut this?" the answer is "yes." And somebody has to like [the movie] beside the person you're fucking and your mother."
This is pretty good advice to follow, and we recommend you do.
Overall, it is clear that Waters wants filmmakers to be active members of the film community, which means watching and showing each other projects and being supportive of people's work. Even if you don't like a film, there is something that you can learn from the screenplay, the direction, the on-set stories, and more.
The beauty of being a creative is that there will always be something new to discover. I don't know about you, but that is what excites me about the world of film.
Source: TikTok