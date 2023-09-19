John Waters' Advice for Filmmakers

At the 2023 Fantastic Fest, Outfest posted a video of John Waters giving filmmakers advice on their official TikTok.

In the video, Waters tells us to "Go participate. Go see every movie, the bad ones, the good ones. Watch movies with the sound off, then you can see how a movie is made. If you ever think a movie you're making is too long, it is. If you ever wonder, "Should I cut this?" the answer is "yes." And somebody has to like [the movie] beside the person you're fucking and your mother."

This is pretty good advice to follow, and we recommend you do.