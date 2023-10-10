Longer runtimes have become somewhat of a norm in Hollywood. While no one cares how long a movie is as long as it is good, some people think that three hours is too much of their time to devote to the art form.

With Killers of the Flower Moonclocking in at three hours and 26 minutes, people are wondering if Martin Scorsese's lengthy historical epic , based on the true-crime novel of the same name by David Grann, is worth the time.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Credit: AppleTV+/Paramount Pictures

Ahead of the Killers of the Flower Moon's theatrical release date later this month, Scorsese addressed the film's runtime in an interview with Hindustan Times.



“In the case of Killers of the Flower Moon, it should be seen on the big screen," Scorsese said. "Are we intending to make a blockbuster? No, we're making a movie, which should watched on the big screen. Other pictures I made? Maybe not. Sometimes, it's the strength of the picture too, if it plays well on a smaller screen, that's interesting."



Scorsese continues, saying, “Killers could play on a small screen, but in order to truly immerse yourself, you should take out the time. People say it's three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can't get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect.”

Scorsese's statement echos one made by James Cameron earlier this year as he defended his 192 minutes (3.2 hours long) runtime for Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to his 2009 worldwide hit Avatar. Similar to Scorsese, Cameron said he didn't "want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours."

Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese on the set of his new film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/AppleTV+

Longer runtimes might be the reality of films targeting adults, and this is something that we should embrace. Cinema wants to be an immersive experience. As long as the film focuses on telling the story that needs to be told, then let a film be as long as it needs to be.

Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the key figures involved in the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. The film has already been praised as a masterpiece as it explores serious and historically significant subject matter. Don't let the runtime scare you from enjoying great art at the theater.

Source: Hindustan Times

