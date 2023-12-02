Martin Scorsese has delivered another masterpiece with Killers of the Flower Moon. The screenplay was written by Eric Roth and adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann.

Set in the 1920s, it chronicles the series of murders of wealthy Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma, soon after oil deposits were discovered beneath their land.

This chilling narrative exposes one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history.

Killers of the Flower Moon — Official Trailer www.youtube.com

The screenplay weaves a complex tale of greed, prejudice, and corruption. It delves into the harrowing experiences of the Osage community, capturing the tension and fear that pervaded their lives.

This screenplay is not only a crime drama but also a poignant reminder of a largely forgotten chapter in American history, highlighting the themes of racial discrimination and the insatiable thirst for wealth at the expense of human lives.

Read and download it here.