Big day for camera news here in the video world. First, we heard about Nikon acquiring RED in a landmark move, now we have an exciting new camera unveiled by Leica with their new SL3.

Promising to bring massive improvements to their L-mount mirrorless system, the new Leica SL3 appears to offer just that. Taking a note from their previous M3 model perhaps, the SL3 should help to make the L-mount mirrorless system that much greater now.

With a 60MP BSI CMOS full-frame sensor packed into a traditional, but updated, physical design, the SL3 offers some very impressive 8K video recording specs and plenty of other nice features, but with a price point pushing $7,000, the question might simply be is it worth the investment. Let’s explore…

Introducing the Leica SL3 Featuring that aforementioned 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, the new Leica SL3 also boasts a new Maestro IV image processor that should deliver swift performance and excellent image quality with 15-stops of dynamic range and 5-axis sensor-shift stabilization. The camera also improves its body with a 3.2" 2.3m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD for dynamic viewing options, plus a CFexpress Type B slot and SD UHS-II slot for file-saving versatility, and an overall reduced weight of just 1.7 lbs now. Some of the most noteworthy features of this new SL3 model will be its new hybrid autofocusing system which integrates Phase Detection AF with Contrast Detection AF and Object Detection AF, which should provide more reliable performance across multiple shooting scenarios.

8K Video Recording and ProRes 1080p So, for those just looking for the big spec numbers, we have those to share as well. With this 60MP sensor, the Leica SL3 will be able to offer 8K video recording. And, fun fact, all video resolutions (including 8K) frame rates, and quality settings will be able to be recorded internally — or externally without limit. The SL3 will also offer C8K, 4K, C4K, and FHD 10-bit recording, plus ProRes 422 HQ recording that can be done with the Full HD resolution at frame rates up to 60fps. There will also be HDMI 2.1 Type A and USB-C ports to provide greater access to accessories like external recorders, gimbals, and power banks, making the SL3 a great tool for your video creation needs. It also should come as no surprise that the SL3 will be featuring the L-mount. However, while the mount remains the same as the previous model, there are some new advancements when it comes to autofocus and more ergonomic controls. The new AF will help with tracking moving subjects, and Leica has added new controls like an extra dial to the top left of the SL3. Leica SL3 video specs Leica

Price and Availability Now, this is where the Leica SL3 gets interesting. With a starting retail price of $6,995, it’s certainly going to be on the higher end of the mirrorless camera market. However, with its 8K video recording and host of solid specs and features, it also certainly deserves to be one of the best options for videographers looking to get the most cinema-quality impact out of a mirrorless camera option. Time will tell though as to how early reviews and the general public decide to rank it compared to the top mirrorless options from Canon, Sony, Nikon, etc… though, but for now, if you’re interested, here are the specs and purchase options. 60MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

Maestro IV Image Processor, 8GB Buffer

Hybrid AF System with PDAF & Contrast AF

5.76m-Dot 0.78x-Mag. EyeRes OLED EVF

3.2" 2.3m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

8K, C8K, 4K, C4K & FHD 10-Bit Recording

ProRes 1080p & Apple MFi Support

ISO 50-100000, Up to 15 fps Shooting

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots

