While most of us might have tuned in to the Apple event a few weeks ago to hear how they're preparing their laptops and computers for the coming AI revolution, Microsoft—for their turn—just presented their new Copilot+ PCs which feature their own AI-ready innovations.

Touted as the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built, and featuring an all-new system architecture that brings the power of CPU, GPU, and now a new high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) together, these new Copilot+ PCs promise to unleash the power of the most advanced AI models yet.

While a lot of the presentation was about the many other various tasks one might do with an AI-powered PC, there was a surprising amount of focus on video editing in Microsoft’s preview. Let’s take a look at how the new Microsoft Copilot+ PCs plan to optimize AI in video editing apps like Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve—plus others.

Introducing Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs Featuring a powerful new silicon capable of a staggering (if you know what any of this stuff means) 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), the latest Windows PCs are specifically designed for AI with their new Neural Processing Unit. This NPU, connected to and enhanced by large language models running in Microsoft’s Azure Cloud in concert with small language models, will be able to reach a level of AI performance perhaps never seen before. Microsoft claims that these new Copilot+ PCs will be up to 20x more powerful and 100x more efficient for running AI workloads than previous models, as well as outperform Apple’s MacBook Air by up to 58% in sustained multithreaded performance. The Copilot+ PCs also offer all-day battery life and will be able to easily find and remember what you have seen in your PC with their Recall feature, as well as generate and refine AI images in near real-time directly on the device using their Cocreator tool.

Video Editing in Copilot+ PCs All of the above is all well and good for those looking to leverage AI in… whatever it is they want to do with it, I guess. But for those of us who work in film and video, the interesting developments here are what Microsoft promises these Copilot+ PCs can do with video editing. Microsoft has shared that they’ve already partnered with some of the biggest and most-loved applications on the planet to leverage the power of the NPU to deliver new innovative AI experiences, including Adobe’s flagship apps like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express which are all available now. As well as inclusions of Premiere Pro and Illustrator coming this summer. And while we don’t get a lot of info about how Premiere Pro will utilize the Microsoft Copilot+ PCs' advanced NPU powers for AI video editing, we did get a demo of how editors will be able to effortlessly apply visual effects to objects and people using NPU-accelerated Magic Mask in DaVinci Resolve Studio. DaVinci Resolve Studio blogs.microsoft.com