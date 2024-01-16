Well, for even the most casual of AI fans and followers, we’ve all known that this day would inevitably come. Midjourney has announced that their text-to-video generator will be released soon. Since first entering open beta back in July 2022, the Discord-based generative artificial intelligence program has been one of the leaders — and most recognizable names — in text-to-image AI generation.

However, despite what anyone in the industry might tell you, these AI models have always been designed to develop and it sounds like the next steps for Midjourney have now been laid out. According to reports from, their text-to-video AI model will begin training this month.

Here’s everything all of us in the film and video industry should expect from what will likely be one of the leading forces in AI video generation.

Midjourney’s History So Far Fresh off the release of their V6 launch late last year, Midjourney has been on a fast-path as of late to stand out as one of the true leaders in generative AI technology. And, according to their CEO David Holz, this new AI model should be ready to introduce in a few months. Founded in San Francisco back in 2022, Midjourney launched their Discord server in March that year and hasn’t looked back as one of the best sources for high-quality AI-generated photographs. They’ve since launched plenty of new tools and features — most notable perhaps being the Zoom Out tool in V5.2. Midjourney has also become a somewhat surprising resource for those looking to experiment with Midjourney has also become a somewhat surprising resource for those looking to experiment with AI-powered color grading help , either simply for inspiration or as an actual way to copy the looks of some of your favorite films or cinematographers.

Midjourney Text-to-Video Generator But this latest innovation might be the biggest for the company yet. It’s also a bold step forward for an AI model that’s really only dabbled outside of text-to-image generation (you could argue that the zoom out feature as adding some elements of animation). It’s been an interesting play to wait this long to go to text-to-video as we’ve seen other generative video AI models like Runway and Pika stake claim to this area of generative AI. However, because of this focus perhaps, Midjourney has really stood tall as the best image generation model for some time. It also sounds like with this new model Midjourney might finally keep their promise to move off of Discord and eventually operate as a stand-alone app similar to Runway.