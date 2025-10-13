In news that surprises absolutely no one, Warner Bros. announced it's officially moving forward with a sequel to A Minecraft Movie, and Jared Hess is back in the director's chair. The blockbuster video game adaptation dominated 2025's box office.

The studio announced that Minecraft 2 will hit theaters on July 23, 2027, per Deadline. Hess is co-writing the screenplay with Chris Galletta, though plot details remain secret for now. There are plenty of unexplored environments to explore in the universe, and though characters got a glimpse of the Nether in the first movie, other evils await down there.

For Hess, this represents a major career resurgence.

After launching with the indie sensation Napoleon Dynamite back in 2004, he's spent most of his career working on smaller-scale projects. Now he's steering one of the biggest family franchises Warner Bros. has on its slate.

Revisit our interview with Hess, in which he gave us some great filmmaking advice.



The decision to greenlight a sequel isn't exactly a shock when you look at the numbers.



A Minecraft Movie opened to a record-breaking $163 million domestically and has since pulled in $424 million at the domestic box office, making it the number-one film of 2025 in North America. The worldwide total... very nearly a cool $1 billion.

Hess managed to translate an essentially plotless sandbox game into something that connected with audiences—especially younger ones, who tumulted through theaters with thrown popcorn and screamed lines—even while critics remained skeptical.

The first film starred Jack Black and Jason Momoa in what became a surprisingly effective family adventure.

Are you excited for the next Minecraft movie?