A few weeks ago, Film Crux turned me onto CapCut, an app you can use to edit video. I wrote about some useful techniques you can use on the app.

Now, they have a desktop version, and I watched this video that shows even more things it can do.

I'm not an editor, so I have a lot of trouble learning new programs. But This one was fairly easy to understand, and after I watched the video, I was able to play with some advanced editing ideas on my own.

So check out the video and let's talk below.

13 Mindblowing Video Editing Tricks (with CapCut on Desktop) www.youtube.com

In the video, you learn how to play with the following stuff:

Skin Tone Adjustment

Slow Motion on Any Clip

Auto Reframe

70s Retro Look

Body Augmentation

Stabilize Footage

Trippy Surrealism

Video Upscaling

Handheld Simulation

Remove Video Flicker

Retro Film Look

Brand Kit

Digital Makeup

As I said above, the step by step directions were actually really easy for me to use and to follow. I'm not totally sure what more advanced editors will think of the program, but I would love to know. Again, for the little stuff I do at home, it seemed intuitive and easy.

Check it out and let me know what you think in the comments.

Source: Film Crux