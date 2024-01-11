Almost every week I get an email from a filmmaker asking how they can make money while trying to break into Hollywood. It was only a matter of time before I started steering people to OnlyFans.

No, wait, it's not what you think. Hear me out.

OnlyFans is (mainly) known for adult content, but in actuality, it's simply a platform where users can post pictures and videos, and source subscribers to pay for their content.

Comedians post roasts there, Chefs post cooking tutorials, celebrities provide behind-the-scenes looks at their lives, and fitness instructors share exclusive video workouts.

Of course, there's also a ton of pornographic content. But there's other stuff too! We can get to the virtual sex work later.

OnlyFans is a massive platform where people are raking in good money, and the videos they post have to be shot and edited by someone. There are some serious production opportunities in this new age content.

So why not you?

How Filmmakers Make Any Money on OnlyFans Researching this article was actually pretty fun. When I talk to filmmakers about side jobs, I usually have to recommend things like trying to shoot local commercials or wedding videos. Or dog walking,. Or Postmates. Oh, the thankless, soulless grind of Postmates. But the more I looked into OnlyFans, the more opportunity I saw for people who are willing to shoot and edit videos in creative ways. If you're willing to get in front of the camera you can even teach your knowledge of filmmaking to others all while keeping your clothes on (if you want to). Here's how filmmakers might use OnlyFans to generate revenue: Exclusive Content: Filmmakers can offer exclusive access to their films, behind-the-scenes footage, or special cuts not available elsewhere. Engagement with Fans: Filmmakers can use the platform to engage directly with their audience, offering Q&A sessions, live streams, or discussions about their work. Early Access or Previews: Offering early access to new films or previews of upcoming projects can be a way to entice subscribers. Tutorials and Workshops: Filmmakers can also provide educational content like tutorials on filmmaking techniques, workshops, or insights into the film industry. Crowdfunding for Projects: Filmmakers can use OnlyFans as a platform to fundraise for upcoming projects, giving fans the opportunity to be part of the production process. It's important to note that success on OnlyFans, like any platform, depends on marketing, the quality of content, and the ability to engage and grow an audience. But if you're looking for a side gig, this might be the right place to explore.

What If I Don't Want to Be On Camera? You don't have to be the face or the feet of the content to make money on OnlyFans. In just my tertiary search, I found lots of content creators posting on places like Reddit, looking for people to help them shoot and edit their videos. Let's cut to the chase here: acclaimed filmmakers like Barry Sonnenfeld, Roger Ebert, Wes Craven, Abel Ferrara, Wally Pfister, and many more Hollywood icons got started doing adult movies. No harm, no shame. Nowadays, there are still people in the adult industry who need help making their movies. And if you have no qualms about it, this is an industry with a lot of money that also could let you use and learn on some expensive equipment. So, how can you get started? Identify Potential Collaborators: Research OnlyFans creators who might benefit from professional filmmaking skills. These could be high-profile creators, those looking to expand or diversify their content, or those who have expressed interest in incorporating more complex video elements into their work. Build a Portfolio: Ensure you have a strong portfolio showcasing your filmmaking skills. This should include examples of different styles and types of content you can produce. If you have experience in similar niches (like music videos, short films, or commercial work), highlight these. Network and Outreach: Use social media and professional networking sites like LinkedIn to connect with these creators. Attend industry events, webinars, or forums where you might meet OnlyFans content creators or those connected to them. Pitch Your Services: Develop a tailored pitch for each creator you approach. Explain how your filmmaking skills can enhance the quality of their content, help them reach a wider audience, or achieve specific goals they might have (like creating a short film or a series of high-quality videos). Professionalism and Discretion: Maintain a high level of professionalism, especially given the nature of some of the content on OnlyFans. Discretion and respect for the privacy of creators and their work are paramount. Use Freelance Platforms: Sometimes, OnlyFans creators might post job listings on freelance platforms like Upwork or Fiverr, looking for video editing or production services. Create a Website or Online Presence: Having a professional website or an active professional social media presence where you showcase your work can attract creators looking for filmmaking services.

By leveraging their skills in storytelling, visual aesthetics, and technical expertise, filmmakers can significantly contribute to the evolving world of online content.

So yes, you can make money on OnlyFans, but you're going to have to do a lot of legwork to figure out who's hiring and how to get those gigs.

Let me know if you have any ideas about all that in the comments.