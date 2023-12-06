According to reports confirmed by PetaPixel, Panasonic will be releasing a firmware update for the Lumix G9 II soon that will allow for their camera to send Blackmagic RAW and ProRes RAW over HDMI to a compatible recorder.

This new functionality will be part of an expected firmware update version 2.0 which should be available here sometime in 2024 (and hopefully sooner rather than later for videographers looking to make use of this new feature).

Let’s take a look at this reported update and explore what this could mean for your own videography workflows, as well as what this feature might mean for the viability of the Lumix G9 II itself.

RAW Recording with the Lumix G9 II According to the reports, Panasonic has shared that the goal for this update is to give the Lumix G9 II the ability to be more flexible and adaptable to different and more diverse workflows. With this 12-bit RAW HDMI out update, the G9 II will be able to send a RAW signal directly to an external recorder, most likely a Blackmagic Design or Atomos one, for BRAW or ProRes RAW, respectively. Here are the current full specs of the Lumix G9 II: 25.2MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

C4K/4K 60p 4:2:2 10-Bit Video Recording

100MP Handheld High-Res Mode

5-Axis Sensor Stabilization; Dual I.S. 2

3.68m-Dot 0.8x-Magnification OLED LVF

3.0" 1.84m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen

779-Point Phase-Detection AF System

ISO 25600 and 75 fps Continuous Shooting

Dual UHS-II SD Slots; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Weather-Sealed Design What this means for the G9 II’s workflow is that creatives will be able to get 5.7K, 5.7K, C4K, 5.8K (4:3), and 4.4K (4:3) 12-bit RAW resolution footage, which should unlock some far more advanced and useful footage for your high-end video projects.

Obviously, if you’re recording in Blackmagic RAW format, you’re going to want to edit in DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio, as that suite handles BRAW better than other NLEs. But overall, with this higher-end recording, the G9 II opens the door for more video-centric projects.

Panasonic Lumix G9 II Firmware Update 2.0 Also, with this upcoming firmware update, Panasonic has shared that when recording in Cinema 4K resolution at 120p or 100p—or in 5.7K resolution at 60p or 50p—it's recommended that a constant bitrate of 5:1 or less should be used for SSD recording. In addition, it sounds like the Lumix G9 II will also be able to send the same resolutions and framerates in 12-bit RAW via HDMI to one of the Atomos recorders like the Ninja V, Ninja V+, Ninja, Ninja Ultra, Shogun, Shogun Ultra or Shogun Connect too, further unlocking a lot of higher-end recording options in addition to Apple ProRes RAW support. On top of that, it looks like Panasonic will be adding some additional functionality along with a new LUT exclusively designed to use with this RAW video to allow for a better color grade workflow using V-Log.

The Future of the Lumix G9 II Ultimately, this news should be very exciting for those who have already invested in the Panasonic Lumix G9 II. As one of the more appealing Micro Four-Thirds cameras released this year and one of the best options for a mirrorless digital camera for under $2,000, this should give it a serious boost.

Panasonic Lumix G9 II Mirrorless Camera Featuring a powerful new sensor and updated processing engine, the Panasonic Lumix G9 II Mirrorless Camera is designed for content creators needing strong stills performance and sophisticated video options. static.bhphoto.com $1897.99 Buy Now