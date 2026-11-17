Panasonic Goes 6K Open Gate With Its New LUMIX SHX1 Full-Frame Box Cinema Camera
Another full-frame and Open Gate cinema camera is here for your filmmaking needs, as Panasonic has introduced its new LUMIX SHX1.
First it was HD, then it was 4K, and now it’s Open Gate; once a new format is out of the bag, it seems all cameras have to offer the same specs.
The latest camera to be introduced with Open Gate as one of its main calling cards is here: Panasonic has unveiled its new LUMIX SHX1, an Open Gate, full-frame, box-style cinema camera that supports up to 6K30p in full-frame Open Gate and provides unlimited recording at up to UHD 4K120.
Let’s check out the new LUMIX SHX1 and see what it offers for your film and video needs.
The New LUMIX SHX1
While everyone loves fun new mirrorless cameras with insane specs and a range of hybrid shooting capabilities, it’s nice to see Panasonic put out a new box-style cine camera focused on high-end film and video work.
The LUMIX SHX1 is set to feature a 24.1MP partially stacked CMOS sensor, an optical low-pass filter, and up to 15 stops of V-Log dynamic range with Dynamic Range Boost, all designed to support rich tonal gradation and detailed image capture.
The SHX1 will also be a Vertiscope-ready camera that will feature an L lens mount and a 3" OLED touchscreen display, image stabilization, Blackmagic RAW recording, PDAF, an OLPF filter, and flexible media and accessory options.
Open Gate and Other Formats
What’s perhaps most notable about the LUMIX SHX1 here at launch is that it’s really looking like it should be a “do everything” style camera for filmmakers and pro videographers, as it will be able to capture in several different formats including 6K30, 5.1K60, or 3.8K48 Open Gate, with the latter being able to unlock greater flexibility when reframing and shooting content for multiple aspect ratios.
Some of the other recording options are set to include:
- Blackmagic RAW in 6K24 Open Gate directly to a compatible SSD
- Apple ProRes RAW to a CFexpress Type B card
- Work with V-Log and preinstalled ARRI LogC3 profiles
- Record to SD card
Along with recording formats, the LUMIX SHX1 will also feature a range of Photo Styles, including the "Cinelike" series with cinema-inspired looks, giving you the freedom to bring your vision to life.
Also, as mentioned above, the LUMIX SHX1 will feature a vertical de-squeeze display that enables accurate framing for Vertiscope content when using anamorphic lenses.
Credit: Panasonic
Price and Availability
Overall, it’s nice to see Panasonic drop another powerful, focused box-style cine camera into the market with 6K Open Gate and a versatile mix of shooting options. It’s priced competitively against its Sony, Canon, and Blackmagic competition and should be quite intriguing at the very least.
If you’d like to explore more, the LUMIX SHX1 is available for preorder now, with units expected to start shipping mid-January 2027. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- 6K Full-Frame Open Gate CMOS Sensor
- Up to 6K30, 5.1K60, or 3.8K48
- V-Log, ARRI LogC3, Dual-Native ISO
- L Lens Mount, 15-Stop Dynamic Range
- 3" TFT LCD Touchscreen, OLPF Filter
- 12G-SDI, HDMI, USB-C Outputs
- 5-Axis Image Stabilization, 32-Bit Float
- Wired & Wireless Live Streaming
- CFexpress Type B & SD Card Slots
- Optional XLR Handle & Side Control Grip
Panasonic LUMIX SHX1 6K Full-Frame Open Gate Box-Style Cinema Camera
Offering full-frame 6K Open Gate performance with a compact form factor, the compact LUMIX SHX1 6K Full-Frame Open Gate Box-Style Cinema Camera from Panasonic supports up to 6K30 frame rates in full-frame Open Gate and unlimited recording up to UHD 4K120.
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