Ahoy, No Film School readers—The Pandora Short Film Grant Team here!



Need some funds to get that short off the ground?



The Pandora Short Film Grant is our new 501(c)(3) nonprofit film grant, sponsored by Panavision and Kodak. The Grant is open to all US filmmakers.

The Winner receives $12,000 to aid in the production of their short narrative film. In addition, you’ll receive a camera package from Panavision for the entirety of your shoot (worth up to $15,000). If you choose to shoot on film stock, you’ll receive an additional $2,000 Kodak Grant to go towards the purchase of film and lab fees.



If you don’t win, have no fear! We select three Finalists. The three Finalists get special consideration to enter Panavision’s New Filmmaker Program wherein you’d receive a camera package at little or no cost. If a Finalist chooses to shoot on film stock, you'll also receive deeply discounted film from Kodak.

The Pandora Short Film Grant is sponsored by Panavision and Kodak

If that ain’t enough, the Winner and three Finalists enter into our mentorship program to help get your film made. We match each filmmaker with an award-winning, highly creative filmmaker. This year's Mentors are Nikyatu Jusu , Erica Tremblay , Michael Tyburski , Walter-Thompson Hernandez , and Matt Clegg .

2024 Pandora Mentors. Top row (left to right): Nikyatu Jusu, Michael Tyburski, Erica Tremblay. Bottom row (left to right): Walter-Thompson Hernandez, Matt Clegg.

Come one, come all! If you’ve made a film before, great. If not, no worries! Along with your script and pitch materials, there will be an opportunity to submit any kinds of works of art you’ve made in the past (previous films, photography, music, drawings, writings, etc.). We put more weight on artistic vision than long industry resumes. We’re only accepting narrative films this year—no documentaries please (maybe next year!). The Winner and Finalists are chosen based on script and pitch materials with no consideration of age, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.