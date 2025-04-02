Are you an aspiring editor or passionate storyteller looking for a chance to break into the film industry? This might be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for, with $75,000 in prizes on the line, as well as insight from some of the film industry's leading experts: Filmsupply Editfest is now open for submissions.

What is Filmsupply Editfest?

Filmsupply Editfest is an annual 30-day editing competition in which creators are challenged to cut together trailers, title sequences, and short advertisements using Filmsupply footage.

What Are the Categories

Almost every editor loves (or at least knows how) to edit an entertaining trailer that teases just enough of a movie to pique moviegoers’ curiosity, but what about advertisements and title sequences? Do you like cutting together sleek, high-energy commercials? Or are you a big Saul Bass fan and have great ideas for creative title sequences? There’s a little something for every type of editor in this competition. Participants can compete in the following three categories:

Title Sequence

Advertisement

Trailer

Let’s Look at Those Prizes!

Participants in each category will compete for the chance to win their share of over $75,000 in cash and prizes. This includes:

$15K Cash Grant

Musicbed Business 1-Year Subscription

$2,000 Filmsupply Licensing Credit

Saturation 1-Year Production Membership

Dehancer Full License + iOS App for 1 Year

Knights of the Editing Table Excalibur Package

FilmConvert Nitrate

aescripts + aeplugins Plugins Bundle

ACIDBITE Complete Acid Collection

Peak Design 30L Everyday Backpack

Who Are the Judges?

The prize money isn’t the only reason to participate in Filmsupply Editfest . In fact, perhaps the most valuable part of this competition is the ability to put your work in front of 12 of the top experts and leaders in the film industry, including Tucker Bass, Senior Editor at TrueCar, Ellie Ware, Post Production Producer at Cut + Run, and Nicholas Larrabure, Head of Post Production at ICF Next. Not only will the panel of judges offer insight into your work, but the Filmsupply team as well.

So, how do you give yourself the best chance of success in the competition? Well, you might want to start with knowing what the judges are looking for. Submissions will be scored based on the following criteria: creativity, craft, storytelling, and song use.

I’ve Heard Enough! How Do I Enter?

Head on over to the official Filmsupply Editfest website to download the “Starter Kit.” (You will need to sign up for a free Filmsupply account.) From there, you’ll be able to download all the goodies you’ll need, including the competition footage you’ll use in your project, the Filmsupply intro bumper, music from Musicbed, as well as transitions, overlays, titles, and SFX courtesy of ACIDBITE.