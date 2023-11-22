If you're an avid reader of No Film School, you might be tired of me saying I started my Hollywood career as an intern at Scott Free in 2012.

That formative year of my life influenced me in so many ways, but none more than just seeing the dedication and determination of Sir Ridley Scott. It was an honor to bring the man coffee.

From Alien to Blade Runner to Thelma and Louise to Gladiator all the way to Napoleon, the guy has been experimenting and creating for over four decades.

With all those incredible movies, what would he pick as his favorite shots across them?

The answers might surprise you.

Let's check them out.

When it comes to Ridley Scott's directing skill, there's a long list of movies you can pick from. In the video, Scott highlights his work on the recent Napoleon and his first movie, Alien. I loved how Scott picked stuff from the start of his career. That opening scene of Alien looks better than many of the science fiction movies made today. the practical effects, lighting, and Scott's own camera operation really pop here and tell a story with all the visuals. Sticking to science fiction, he also highlights the establishing and worldbuilding shots from Blade Runner. I had no idea that they were actually created with miniatures that he lit and added smoke and other effects to - that is a lost art I'd love to see come back. Ridley Scott was robbed of the Best Director Academy Award in 2000 with Gladiator, a movie that is so stunning it will stand the test of time. The dragging of the hand in wheat always gets me choked up and is the perfect bookend for the film.

Ridley Scott's illustrious career has not only redefined the boundaries of cinematic storytelling but also left us with some of the most visually arresting and emotionally powerful scenes in film history.

His ability to blend spectacular visuals with deep, resonant storytelling is a testament to his mastery as a filmmaker. For anyone passionate about film, Scott's work remains a quintessential study in the art of bringing extraordinary worlds and stories to life on the silver screen.

What are some of your favorite shots from his filmography that he left out?