It's often said that the best cinematography is the kind you don't notice. It just sweeps you along in the story and you don't really appreciate it until later.

That's the way I felt watching Ripley. Once I sunk into the sumptuous world of its black and white aesthetic, I never looked back.

But now, weeks after I finished, I find myself thinking of the shots in that show more than any other this year.

Now, Variety sat down with cinematographer Robert Elswit and pulled back the curtain on the stunning visuals that defined the limited series.

Elswit is known for his work on There Will Be Blood and Nightcrawler, and his distinct style is once again on full display in this adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's iconic novel.

Check out the video of him below.

Cinematographer Robert Elswit Breaks Down 'Ripley's' Black & White Cinematography Ripley really is one of those shows you have to see to believe. It just sucks you into the world so quickly, and a lot of that has to do with the patience of the shots. It's like we're being lured by external forces. What I loved about this video was Robert Elswit's openness to discuss how the look of the film is indebted to the Panavision Dalsa Super 65 camera and its incredible lenses. The lens he used has an out of focus quality to the middle range, that according to Elswit, is quite striking. He talks about how they wanted to shoot in low light and the camera allowed them to do that. He also talks about how they didn't use a array filter, but instead used a sensor that would only record black and white. They worried that they would need to switch to color later in production. Lucky for us, they ultimately stuck with the black and white look, and it paid off. A lot of the decisions about the way the limited series looks were made to evoke a sense of film noir. Elswit discusses how the way things are lit can connect to the way the audience feels from scene to scene. He talks about how Ripley's apartment is lit by practical lights, and how this makes the space feel real and lived in. Still, they also had to find a way to shoot at night, which brought the blacks into frame more than anything else. Elswit says they had to use big units far away to provide backlight, and how they had to carefully place the lights so that they looked like moonlight, and not huge practical lights being used outdoors. The lighting in this show also helped push the emotional state of the characters, allowing us to drift with them through the range as we began to understand the movements and plans of Ripley.

As Ripley continues to captivate audiences, it is clear that Elswit's contributions have played a significant role in the show's success.

His bold choices and unwavering commitment to his artistic vision have resulted in a visual masterpiece that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on viewers.

