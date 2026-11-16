The wait is over; a new person is taking up the mantle of 007. Well, James Bond will be played by one of Hollywood's hottest actors: Robert Pattinson.

Amazon made the announcement this morning, and we officially have the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. He joins Denis Villeneuve on a new mission, which we hope will hit theaters soon.

Let's dive in.

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Ushering in the Amazon MGM Era

This is big news for Amazon, which took over the Bond franchise and waited five years after Daniel Craig's finale to put together its own vision.

We were in the middle of the franchise's longest on-screen drought since Craig's departure, so it was time to bring the character back to the screen and give audiences a new sense of spies and set pieces.

Getting a director of Villeneuve’s caliber and an actor with Pattinson’s blend of indie credibility and proven ability to carry a franchise shows Amazon is a big player.

There was no announcement of how many movies we'd get, but I would assume Pattinson is in for the trilogy.

A Prestige Creative Powerhouse

It's kind of crazy that Robert Pattinson gets to carry both Batman and James Bond; that speaks volumes to his marketability. Studios must have dossiers on how much audiences love him.

For me, I think he's just one of the boldest guys working. He always has a fun voice he puts on, disappears into a character, and makes choices that get me to lean in.

So while I lament the loss of Pattinson in indie movies, I think about how much freedom he'll have afterward to do some things really weird. And that makes me very excited.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” said Pattinson.

As we said, the film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously worked with Pattinson on Dune: Part Three.

This is a massive get for the duo, and we'll have to see who they add as both the Bond girls and the villain. Certainly, Dune 3 is a movie that's full of stars; I would assume Bond 26 has the same level of famous faces.

This leaves me excited and cautiously optimistic for what is to come.