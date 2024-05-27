Editing is more than just assembling footage. According to Sandra Granovsky, editor of adult coming-of-age comedy Scrambled and prehistoric epic Alpha, the whole editing process requires an interest and understanding of human nature.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Sandra Torres Granovsky to discuss: How studying anthropology affected her approach to editing

Following your inner voice while editing

Surrendering to the rhythm of the actor and the perspective of the director

Creating the first editor’s cut

Making something out of nothing

Sandra’s workstation setup

What it was like to work with director Leah McKendrick

Her new project with journalist-director Andrew Callaghan

How text-based editing has improved the editing process Mentioned: ALPHA

Scrambled

The Opening Act

This Place Rules

Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.