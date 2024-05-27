How To Cut Like an Anthropologist from 'Scrambled’ & ‘Alpha’ Editor Sandra Granovsky
“The way I approach all of it is with an understanding and curiosity of human nature.”
May 27, 2024
Editing is more than just assembling footage. According to Sandra Granovsky, editor of adult coming-of-age comedy Scrambledand prehistoric epic Alpha, the whole editing process requires an interest and understanding of human nature.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Sandra Torres Granovsky to discuss:
- How studying anthropology affected her approach to editing
- Following your inner voice while editing
- Surrendering to the rhythm of the actor and the perspective of the director
- Creating the first editor’s cut
- Making something out of nothing
- Sandra’s workstation setup
- What it was like to work with director Leah McKendrick
- Her new project with journalist-director Andrew Callaghan
- How text-based editing has improved the editing process
Mentioned:
