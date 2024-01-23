Filmmaking is a labor of love that requires hours of creativity, dedication, and perseverance. As a screenwriter, you pour your heart and soul into crafting stories that come to life on the page.

But what about the moment when you finally finish your filmmaking project? How do you mark the end of one creative journey and prepare for the next?

That's where the power of a ritual comes in. In this article, we will explore the importance of creating a ritual for finishing screenwriting projects and provide you with a simple yet effective framework to help you find closure and celebrate your achievements.

We focus so much on the journey on this site I wanted to take a moment to reflect on what to do when you reach the end of a gig.

Al Pacino in 'Scarface' Credit: Photononstop / Alamy

You Need To Have a Ritual for Finishing Projects

Work in this industry is cyclical. Whether you're finishing multiple projects a year or just one every few years, it's important that you treat yourself to something. Or form a ritual that lets you accept the achievement and not just breeze through it.

You need a moment to collect and congratulate yourself because the road ahead is long and hard.

I like to smoke a cigar, order delivery from a local spot, and watch a favorite movie. Anything to just relax and to take joy in the moment.

Why do I think you should do these things? Let me open a window to a more therapeutic mindset.

Reflect on your journey: Take a moment to reflect on your screenwriting journey. Think about the challenges you've overcome, the creative breakthroughs you've had, and the lessons you've learned throughout the process. Acknowledge and celebrate your accomplishments, big or small. Express gratitude: Show gratitude for the opportunity to create and tell stories through filmmaking. Be thankful for the characters you've brought to life, the worlds you've built, and the emotions you've captured on the page. Gratitude can help you shift your mindset towards positivity and fulfillment. Detach from your work: It's important to detach from your screenwriting project once it's completed. This means letting go of any attachment to the outcome or the need for perfection. Recognize that your screenplay or movie or TV show is a creative expression, and it's now time to release it into the world. Celebrate: Celebrate your accomplishment! Treat yourself to something special, whether it's a favorite meal, a leisurely walk, or a small gift. Celebrating your achievements can help you feel a sense of closure and reward for your hard work. Plan for the next project: As a filmmaker, you're always looking ahead to your next project. Start planning for your next story, whether it's brainstorming new ideas, outlining, or setting goals. Having a new project to look forward to can help you transition from one project to the next and keep your creative momentum going.

Paul Sheldon's ritual of one cigarette and a glass of Dom Pérignon in 'Misery' Credit: Columbia Pictures

Remember, rituals are personal and can be customized to suit your preferences and needs. The key is to create a meaningful and intentional way to mark the completion of your screenwriting project and set the stage for your next creative endeavor.

The process of finishing a project can be both exhilarating and challenging. By creating a ritual, you can intentionally mark the end of one creative endeavor and set the stage for the next.

Whether it's reflecting on your journey, expressing gratitude, detaching from your work, celebrating, or planning for your next project, a ritual can help you find closure, honor your hard work, and keep your creative momentum going. So, embrace the art of closure and create a meaningful ritual that works for you as you continue your journey.

Let me know what you do in the comments.